Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 23, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deal

City of Dusk
$2.99 City of Dusk by Tara Sim
Girl Sleuth: Nancy Drew and the Women Who Created Her
$2.99 Girl Sleuth: Nancy Drew and the Women Who Created Her by Melanie Rehak
The Girl in the Garden
$3.99 The Girl in the Garden by Kamala Nair
The Skeleton Key
$0.99 The Skeleton Key by Erin Kelly
Once There Were Wolves
$2.99 Once There Were Wolves by Charlotte McConaghy
Mad Hats & Trouble
$1.50 Mad Hats & Trouble by Claire Robyns
World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments
$3.99 World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments by Aimee Nezhukumatathil
Euphoria
$3.99 Euphoria by Lily King
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Martian
$2.99 The Martian by Andy Weir
The Nakano Thrift Shop
$2.99 The Nakano Thrift Shop by Kawakami, Allison Markin Powell (trans.)
The Lady's Guide to Celestial Mechanics
$1.99 The Lady's Guide to Celestial Mechanics by Olivia Waite
New Suns 2
$3.99 New Suns 2 by Nisi Shawl (ed.)
Previous Daily Deals

The Lake
$1.99 The Lake by Natasha Preston
The Puzzle of the Silver Persian
$0.99 The Puzzle of the Silver Persian by Stuart Palmer
Happiness
$3.99 Happiness by Aminatta Forna
Still Born
$4.99 Still Born by Guadalupe Nettel, Rosalind Harvey (trans.)
