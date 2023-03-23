Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 23, 2023 Deals Mar 23, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deal $6.99 The Bandit Queens by Parini Shroff Get This Deal $1.99 To Marry and to Meddle by Martha Waters Get This Deal $1.99 The Little Friend by Donna Tartt Get This Deal $0.99 This Book Is Gay by Juno Dawson Get This Deal $3.99 The Remains of the Day by Kazuo Ishiguro Get This Deal $4.99 The Least of Us by Sam Quinones Get This Deal $2.99 Notes on Your Sudden Disappearance by Alison Espach Get This Deal $3.99 Lunar Love by Lauren Kung Jessen Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 I Hate You More by Lucy Gilmore Get This Deal $4.99 Major Labels: A History of Popular Music in Seven Genres by Kelefa Sanneh Get This Deal $2.99 While Justice Sleeps by Stacy Abrams Get This Deal $2.99 (Don't) Call Me Crazy by Kelly Jensen Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $5.99 The Library at Mount Char by Scott Hawkins Get This Deal $1.99 The Soulmate Equation by Christina Lauren Get This Deal $1.99 The Getaway by Lamar Giles Get This Deal $4.99 Marie Benedict Historical Fiction Bundle (4 Books) by Marie Benedict Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Influential Sci-Fi Books of the Past 10 Years 10 Fascinating Fantasy Books Like Babel 10 Gothic Steampunk Books to Read by Lamplight The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists A New US House Resolution Will Further Ignite Book Bans 8 Books That the Authors Regretted Writing