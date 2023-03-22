Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 22, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deal

While Justice Sleeps
$2.99 While Justice Sleeps by Stacy Abrams
The Pale-Faced Lie
$2.99 The Pale-Faced Lie by David Crow
Unconquerable Sun
$2.99 Unconquerable Sun by Kate Elliott
Fiona and Jane
$4.99 Fiona and Jane by Jean Chen Ho
Major Labels: A History of Popular Music in Seven Genres
$4.99 Major Labels: A History of Popular Music in Seven Genres by Kelefa Sanneh
The Last Grand Duchess
$2.99 The Last Grand Duchess by Bryn Turnbull
I Hate You More
$1.99 I Hate You More by Lucy Gilmore
(Don't) Call Me Crazy
$2.99 (Don't) Call Me Crazy by Kelly Jensen
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Wildwood Whispers
$1.99 Wildwood Whispers by Willa Reece
The Soulmate Equation
$1.99 The Soulmate Equation by Christina Lauren
The Memory Police
$4.99 The Memory Police by Yoko Ogawa, trans. Stephen Snyder 
Marie Benedict Historical Fiction Bundle (4 Books)
$4.99 Marie Benedict Historical Fiction Bundle (4 Books) by Marie Benedict
Previous Daily Deals

White Trash: The 400-Year Untold History of Class in America
$4.99 White Trash: The 400-Year Untold History of Class in America by Nancy Isenberg
The Getaway
$1.99 The Getaway by Lamar Giles
The Pallbearers Club
$2.99 The Pallbearers Club by Paul Tremblay
Give Me Your Hand
$3.99 Give Me Your Hand by Megan Abbott
