Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 21, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

The Space Between Worlds
$2.99 The Space Between Worlds by Micaiah Johnson
All the Feels
$2.99 All the Feels by Olivia Dade
Raybearer
$2.99 Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko
Small Gods
$2.99 Small Gods by Terry Pratchett
A Good Marriage
$2.99 A Good Marriage by Kimberly McCreight
Sea Witch
$1.99 Sea Witch by Sarah Henning
This Poison Heart
$3.99 This Poison Heart by Kalynn Bayron
Zodiac
$1.99 Zodiac by Neal Stephenson
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Dark and Shallow Lies
$2.99 Dark and Shallow Lies by Ginny Myers Sain
I'll Give You the Sun
$2.99 I'll Give You the Sun by Jandy Nelson
Previous Daily Deals

Super Fake Love Song by David Yoon for $2.99

Bitterblue by Kristin Cashore for $2.99

Rabbits For Food by Binnie Kirshenbaum for $1.99

The Wedding Party by Jasmine Guillory for $1.99

The Echo Wife by Sarah Gailey for $2.99

An Anonymous Girl by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen for $2.99

How To Be An Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi for $4.99

Legend by Marie Lu for $2.99

That Summer by Jennifer Weiner for $2.99

A Rogue of One's Own by Evie Dunmore for $2.99

Mad and Bad: Real Heroines of the Regency by Bea Koch for $3.99

All This Could Be Yours by Jami Attenberg for $2.99

Darius the Great Is Not Okay by Adib Khorram for $2.99

The Queen's Assassin by Melissa de la Cruz for $2.99

A Declaration of the Rights of Magicians by H.G. Parry for $2.99

The Beautiful Ones by Prince for $2.99

The House of Silk by Anthony Horowitz for $2.99

In the Company of Witches by Auralee Wallace for $1.99

Florida by Lauren Groff for $2.99

Hold Still by Nina LaCour for $2.99

Meet Cute Diary by Emery Lee for $1.99

Eloquent Rage by Brittney C. Cooper for $2.99

Diary of a Drag Queen by Crystal Rasmussen for $2.99

The Tiger Came to the Mountains by Silvia-Moreno Garcia for $0.99