Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 20, 2024 Deals Mar 20, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Anywhere You Run by Wanda M. Morris Get This Deal $1.99 Chilling Effect by Valerie Valdes Get This Deal $1.99 Shadow Tag by Louise Erdrich Get This Deal $1.99 The Girls in Queens by Christine Kandic Torres Get This Deal $2.99 The Bone Witch Trilogy by Rin Chupeco Get This Deal $2.99 Her Little Flowers by Shannon Morgan Get This Deal $1.99 All Grown Up by Jami Attenberg Get This Deal $1.99 Out of the Easy by Ruta Sepetys Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 Mammoths at the Gates by Nghi Vo Get This Deal $1.99 The Maid by Nita Prose Get This Deal $1.99 The Actual Star by Monica Byrne Get This Deal $1.99 Calypso, Corpses, and Cooking by Raquel V. Reyes Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $6.99 A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams Get This Deal $1.99 The Sunset Years of Agnes Sharp by Leonie Swap, trans. by Amy Bojang Get This Deal $1.99 A Most Intriguing Lady by Sarah Ferguson Get This Deal $4.99 Such Sharp Teeth by Rachel Harrison Get This Deal $.99 The Incarnations by Susan Barker Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 10 Best Hugo Award Winners to Check Out The Best New Book Releases Out March 19, 2024 8 of the Most Polarizing Romance Novels Ever Written Here are the Finalists for the 59th Nebula Awards Why Ban Books When You Can Ban Book Awards?: Suburban Illinois District Cancels Caudill Awards Must-Read Historical Fiction Set in Italy