Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 20, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Anywhere You Run
$1.99 Anywhere You Run by Wanda M. Morris
Get This Deal
Chilling Effect
$1.99 Chilling Effect by Valerie Valdes
Get This Deal
Shadow Tag
$1.99 Shadow Tag by Louise Erdrich
Get This Deal
The Girls in Queens
$1.99 The Girls in Queens by Christine Kandic Torres
Get This Deal
The Bone Witch Trilogy
$2.99 The Bone Witch Trilogy by Rin Chupeco
Get This Deal
Her Little Flowers
$2.99 Her Little Flowers by Shannon Morgan
Get This Deal
All Grown Up
$1.99 All Grown Up by Jami Attenberg
Get This Deal
Out of the Easy
$1.99 Out of the Easy by Ruta Sepetys
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Mammoths at the Gates
$2.99 Mammoths at the Gates by Nghi Vo
Get This Deal
The Maid
$1.99 The Maid by Nita Prose
Get This Deal
The Actual Star
$1.99 The Actual Star by Monica Byrne
Get This Deal
Calypso, Corpses, and Cooking
$1.99 Calypso, Corpses, and Cooking by Raquel V. Reyes
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

A Love Song for Ricki Wilde
$6.99 A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams
Get This Deal
The Sunset Years of Agnes Sharp
$1.99 The Sunset Years of Agnes Sharp by Leonie Swap, trans. by Amy Bojang
Get This Deal
A Most Intriguing Lady
$1.99 A Most Intriguing Lady by Sarah Ferguson
Get This Deal
Such Sharp Teeth
$4.99 Such Sharp Teeth by Rachel Harrison
Get This Deal
The Incarnations
$.99 The Incarnations by Susan Barker
Get This Deal