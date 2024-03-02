Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 2, 2024 Deals Mar 2, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer Get This Deal $2.99 The Bird King by G. Willow Wilson Get This Deal $3.99 Midnight in Chernobyl by Adam Higginbotham Get This Deal $1.99 Fake Famous by Dana L. Davis Get This Deal $2.99 Mudbound by Hillary Jordan Get This Deal $1.99 The Lost Ones by Sheena Kamal Get This Deal $2.99 Reykjavík by Ragnar Jónasson and Katrín Jakobsdóttir Get This Deal $2.99 The Drowning Woman by Robyn Harding Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 Squad by Maggie Tokuda-Hall, Lisa Sterle Get This Deal $2.99 Dare Me by Megan Abbott Get This Deal $5.99 Say You'll Be Mine by Naina Kumar Get This Deal $1.99 The House Across the Lake by Riley Sager Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 A Lullaby for Witches by Hester Fox Get This Deal $1.99 The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl by Issa Rae Get This Deal $2.99 Slow Horses by Mick Herron Get This Deal $4.99 The Butcher of the Forest by Premee Mohamed Get This Deal You Might Also Like Get To Sleuthing: 12 New Mystery Thriller Books For March 2024 The Best Book Club Books Out in March Butterfly in the Sky: Reading Rainbow Documentary Coming Out Kind of a Big Reel: 8 Blockbuster Science Fiction and Fantasy Books Becoming Films The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Djinn Like a Lion: 10 Splendiferous New SFF Books Out March 2024