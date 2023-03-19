Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 19, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

The Last Bookshop in London
$3.99 The Last Bookshop in London by Madeline Martin
The Mystery of Mrs. Christie
$2.24 The Mystery of Mrs. Christie by Marie Benedict
The Valley of Amazement
$1.99 The Valley of Amazement by Amy Tan
Talking as Fast as I Can
$2.99 Talking as Fast as I Can by Lauren Graham
Furia
$3.99 Furia by Yamile Saied Méndez
Golem Girl
$2.99 Golem Girl by Riva Lehrer
This Is My America
$2.99 This Is My America by Kim Johnson
Save Me the Plums
$2.99 Save Me the Plums by Ruth Reichl
Girl One
$3.99 Girl One by Sara Flannery Murphy
Darius the Great Deserves Better
$2.99 Darius the Great Deserves Better by Adib Khorram
Fatty Fatty Boom Boom
$6.99 Fatty Fatty Boom Boom by Rabia Chaudry
Dead Soon Enough
$2.99 Dead Soon Enough by Steph Cha
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Storyteller's Secret
$2.99 The Storyteller's Secret by Sejal Badani
Life After Life
$3.99 Life After Life by Kate Atkinson
Pretty Things
$2.99 Pretty Things by Janelle Brown
Seeing Ghosts
$2.99 Seeing Ghosts by Kat Chow
Previous Daily Deals

Lavender House
$2.99 Lavender House by Lev AC Rosen
Little Eve
$2.99 Little Eve by Catriona Ward
Toad
$3.99 Toad by Katherine Dunn
Daughter of the Moon Goddess
$2.99 Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan
