Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 18, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

The Storyteller's Secret
$2.99 The Storyteller's Secret by Sejal Badani
Get This Deal
Life After Life
$3.99 Life After Life by Kate Atkinson
Get This Deal
Pretty Things
$2.99 Pretty Things by Janelle Brown
Get This Deal
Seeing Ghosts
$2.99 Seeing Ghosts by Kat Chow
Get This Deal
The Paris Wife
$2.99 The Paris Wife by Paula McLain
Get This Deal
Dear Justyce
$1.99 Dear Justyce by Nic Stone
Get This Deal
Broken (in the best possible way)
$3.99 Broken (in the best possible way) by Jenny Lawson
Get This Deal
Herding Cats
$1.99 Herding Cats by Sarah Andersen
Get This Deal
My Government Means to Kill Me
$3.99 My Government Means to Kill Me by Rasheed Newson
Get This Deal
The Eighth Detective
$2.99 The Eighth Detective by Alex Pavesi
Get This Deal
A Proposal They Can't Refuse
$2.99 A Proposal They Can't Refuse by Natalie Caña
Get This Deal
Jim Henson: The Biography
$2.99 Jim Henson: The Biography by Brian Jay Jones
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Boston Massacre
$1.99 The Boston Massacre by Serena R. Zabin
Get This Deal
What's Mine and Yours
$2.99 What's Mine and Yours by Naima Coster
Get This Deal
The Library of Mount Char
$1.99 The Library of Mount Char by Scott Hawkins
Get This Deal
The Far Field
$3.99 The Far Field by Madhuri Vijay
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Lavender House
$2.99 Lavender House by Lev AC Rosen
Get This Deal
Little Eve
$2.99 Little Eve by Catriona Ward
Get This Deal
Toad
$3.99 Toad by Katherine Dunn
Get This Deal
Daughter of the Moon Goddess
$2.99 Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan
Get This Deal