Riot Headline Literary Activism: How To Help Texas’s Recovery

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 18, 2021

Open Book.

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Open Book.

Today's Featured Deals

A Lady's Guide to Etiquette and Murder
$0.99A Lady's Guide to Etiquette and Murder by Dianne Freeman
Get This Deal
The Magician's Assistant
$2.99The Magician's Assistant by Ann Patchett
Get This Deal
Geekerella
$2.99Geekerella by Ashley Poston
Get This Deal
The Iron Knight
$1.99The Iron Knight by Julie Kagawa
Get This Deal

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

One to Watch
$2.99One to Watch by Kate Stayman-London
Get This Deal
Blood at the Root
$2.99Blood at the Root by Patrick Phillips
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Less by Andrew Sean Greer for $4.99

Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors by Sonali Dev for $2.99

American Gods: 10th Anniversary Ed. by Neil Gaiman for $2.99

Hollow Kingdom by Kira Jane Buxton for $2.99

Empire of Sand by Tasha Suri for $2.99

The Bookshop of Yesterdays by Amy Meyerson for $1.99

Rage Becomes Her by Soraya Chemaly for $1.99

A Spy in the Struggle by Aya de Léon for $2.99

Diary of a Drag Queen by Crystal Rasmussen for $3.99

Attachments by Rainbow Rowell for $1.99

Girl Waits with Gun by Amy Stewart for $2.99

The Love and Lies of Rukhsana Ali by Sabina Khan for $1.99

Roses and Rot by Kat Howard for $1.99

Mycroft Holmes by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for $2.99

Rust by Eliese Colette Goldbach for $2.99

Eloquent Rage by Brittney Cooper for $2.99

Salt to the Sea by Ruta Sepetys for $2.99

The Historian by Elizabeth Kostova for $4.99

The Banks by Roxane Gay, Ming Doyle, and Jordie Bellaire for $4.99

King of Scars by Leigh Bardugo for $2.99

Lady Killers by Tori Telfer for $1.99

Labyrinth Lost by Zoraida Córdova for $1.99

Unfollow by Megan Phelps-Roper for $2.99

Don't Read the Comments by Eric Smith for $2.99

Blanca & Roja by Anna-Marie McLemore for $2.99

Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas for $2.99

Enter to win a $250 gift card to Barnes and Noble!
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!