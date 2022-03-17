Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 17, 2022
Today's Featured Deals
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals
Previous Daily Deals
Hold Still by Nina LaCour for $2.99
On the Come Up by Angie Thomas for $1.99
Meet Cute Diary by Emery Lee for $1.99
Eloquent Rage by Brittney C. Cooper for $2.99
Diary of a Drag Queen by Crystal Rasmussen for $2.99
The Tiger Came to the Mountains by Silvia-Moreno Garcia for $0.99
One Life by Megan Rapinoe for $1.99
These Witches Don't Burn by Isabel Sterling for $2.99
The Wrath & the Dawn by Renée Ahdieh for $2.99
Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo for $2.99
Seventh Heaven by Alice Hoffman for $2.99
Hollywood Homicide by Kellye Garrett for $2.99
Speaking of Summer by Kalisha Buckhanon for $1.99
The World-Ending Fire: The Essential Wendell Berry by Wendell Berry for $1.99
It's Not All Downhill From Here by Terry McMillan for $2.99
The Girls I've Been by Tess Sharpe for $2.99
Our Woman in Moscow by Beatriz Williams for $2.99
The Silver Star by Jeannette Walls for $2.99
What Big Teeth by Rose Szabo for $2.99
Anna K Away by Jenny Lee for $2.99
Speak by Laurie Halse Anderson for $2.99
K-pop Confidential by Stephan Lee for $1.99
The 2000s Made Me Gay by Grace Perry for $2.99
Read Between The Lines by Rachel Lacey for $1.99
The Less People Know About Us by Axton Betz-Hamilton for $3.99
Mango and Peppercorns by Tung Nguyen, Katherine Manning, and Lyn Nguen for $2.99
The Veiled Throne by Ken Liu for $2.99
The Invisible Library by Genevieve Cogman for $1.99
Your House Will Pay by Steph Cha for $1.99