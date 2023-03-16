Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 16, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

The Wolf in the Whale
$2.99 The Wolf in the Whale by Jordanna Max Brodsky
Get This Deal
Three Assassins
$4.99 Three Assassins by Kotaro Isaka
Get This Deal
The Light of the Midnight Stars
$2.99 The Light of the Midnight Stars by Rena Rossner
Get This Deal
The Between
$1.99 The Between by Ryan Leslie
Get This Deal
From Scratch
$5.99 From Scratch by Tembi Locke
Get This Deal
The Luminaries
$2.99 The Luminaries by Susan Dennard
Get This Deal
Conjure Women
$2.99 Conjure Women by Afia Atakora
Get This Deal
Uncanny Valley
$3.99 Uncanny Valley by Anna Wiener
Get This Deal
The Old Drift
$2.99 The Old Drift by Namwali Serpell
Get This Deal
Paris Daillencourt Is About to Crumble
$3.99 Paris Daillencourt Is About to Crumble by Alexis Hall
Get This Deal
Hotel Magnifique
$2.99 Hotel Magnifique by Emily J. Taylor
Get This Deal
The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks
$2.24 The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks by Shauna Robinson
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Little Eve
$2.99 Little Eve by Catriona Ward
Get This Deal
Ask Again, Yes
$1.99 Ask Again, Yes by Mary Beth Keane
Get This Deal
The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires
$2.99 The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires by Grady Hendrix
Get This Deal
Our Crooked Hearts
$3.99 Our Crooked Hearts by Melissa Albert
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Lavender House
$2.99 Lavender House by Lev AC Rosen
Get This Deal
Toad
$3.99 Toad by Katherine Dunn
Get This Deal
Daughter of the Moon Goddess
$2.99 Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan
Get This Deal
Even Though I Knew the End
$2.99 Even Though I Knew the End by C. L. Polk
Get This Deal