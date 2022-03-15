Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 15, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Get Underlined Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Get Underlined.

Today's Featured Deals

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Previous Daily Deals

Speaking of Summer by Kalisha Buckhanon for $1.99

The World-Ending Fire: The Essential Wendell Berry by Wendell Berry for $1.99

It's Not All Downhill From Here by Terry McMillan for $2.99

The Girls I've Been by Tess Sharpe for $2.99

The Switch by Beth O'Leary for $2.99

Noir by Christopher Moore for $2.99

Our Woman in Moscow by Beatriz Williams for $2.99

In the Dream House: A Memoir by Carmen Maria Machado for $1.99

The Golden Cage by Camilla Läckberg for $1.99

The Silver Star by Jeannette Walls for $2.99

What Big Teeth by Rose Szabo for $2.99

Anna K Away by Jenny Lee for $2.99

On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong for $1.99

Speak by Laurie Halse Anderson for $2.99

K-pop Confidential by Stephan Lee for $1.99

The 2000s Made Me Gay by Grace Perry for $2.99

Behold The Dreamers by Imbolo Mbue for $2.99

Read Between The Lines by Rachel Lacey for $1.99

The Less People Know About Us by Axton Betz-Hamilton for $3.99

Mango and Peppercorns by Tung Nguyen, Katherine Manning, and Lyn Nguen for $2.99

The Veiled Throne by Ken Liu for $2.99

The Invisible Library by Genevieve Cogman for $1.99

The Storied Life of A. J. Fikry by Gabrielle Zevin for $1.99

Your House Will Pay by Steph Cha for $1.99

Thorn by Intisar Khanani for $1.99

The Bone Shard Daughter by Andrea Stewart for $2.99

Unmentionable by Therese Oneill for $3.99

Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall for $2.99

The Wedding Party by Jasmine Guillory for $1.99

From Scratch by Tembi Locke for $2.99

How to Fail at Flirting by Denise Williams for $1.99