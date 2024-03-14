Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 14, 2024

Today's Featured Book Deals

Less is Lost
$2.99 Less is Lost by Andrew Sean Greer
Always Only You
$1.99 Always Only You by Chloe Liese
Winter Counts
$2.99 Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden
Everyone Here Is Lying
$7.99 Everyone Here Is Lying by Shari Lapena
The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks
$1.99 The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks by Shauna Robinson
Loot
$6.99 Loot by Tania James
The Carrow Haunt
$3.99 The Carrow Haunt by Darcy Coates
Manslaughter Park
$2.99 Manslaughter Park by Tirzah Price
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Dinosaur Artist
$2.99 The Dinosaur Artist by Paige Williams
Ithaca
$2.99 Ithaca by Claire North
The Dark Lake
$1.99 The Dark Lake by Sarah Bailey
Dava Shastri's Last Day
$2.99 Dava Shastri's Last Day by Kirthana Ramisetti
Previous Daily Deals

A Botanist's Guide to Parties and Poisons
$1.99 A Botanist's Guide to Parties and Poisons by Kate Khavari
Like A Sister
$2.99 Like A Sister by Kellye Grant
Bad Cree
$4.99 Bad Cree by Jessica Johns
Shirley Jackson: A Rather Haunted Life
$2.99 Shirley Jackson: A Rather Haunted Life by Ruth Franklin
