Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 14, 2024 Deals Mar 14, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 Less is Lost by Andrew Sean Greer Get This Deal $1.99 Always Only You by Chloe Liese Get This Deal $2.99 Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden Get This Deal $7.99 Everyone Here Is Lying by Shari Lapena Get This Deal $1.99 The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks by Shauna Robinson Get This Deal $6.99 Loot by Tania James Get This Deal $3.99 The Carrow Haunt by Darcy Coates Get This Deal $2.99 Manslaughter Park by Tirzah Price Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 The Dinosaur Artist by Paige Williams Get This Deal $2.99 Ithaca by Claire North Get This Deal $1.99 The Dark Lake by Sarah Bailey Get This Deal $2.99 Dava Shastri's Last Day by Kirthana Ramisetti Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 A Botanist's Guide to Parties and Poisons by Kate Khavari Get This Deal $2.99 Like A Sister by Kellye Grant Get This Deal $4.99 Bad Cree by Jessica Johns Get This Deal $2.99 Shirley Jackson: A Rather Haunted Life by Ruth Franklin Get This Deal You Might Also Like 8 Ridiculously-Good Fantasy Books Like Baldur's Gate 13 Book Club Picks For March 2024, From Oprah to NYPL's Teen Banned Book Club The Best New Book Releases Out March 12, 2024 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Recent Hit Books on Goodreads 10 Must-Read YA Duologies