Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 14, 2023

Today's Featured Deals

Disoriental
$3.99 Disoriental by Négar Djavadi
Fight Night
$4.99 Fight Night by Miriam Toews
How High We Go in the Dark
$2.99 How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu
Who is Maud Dixon?
$2.99 Who is Maud Dixon? by Alexandra Andrews
The Ancient Guide to Modern Life
$3.99 The Ancient Guide to Modern Life by Natalie Haynes
Even Though I Knew the End
$2.99 Even Though I Knew the End by C. L. Polk
Unsettled Ground
$2.99 Unsettled Ground by Claire Fuller
Magic for Liars
$2.99 Magic for Liars by Sarah Gailey
Sharks in the Time of Saviors
$3.99 Sharks in the Time of Saviors by Kawai Strong Washburn
The Great Pretender
$2.99 The Great Pretender by Susannah Cahalan
Raybearer
$1.99 Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko
The Mercies
$2.99 The Mercies by Kiran Millwood Hargrave
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Lavender House
$2.99 Lavender House by Lev AC Rosen
Toad
$3.99 Toad by Katherine Dunn
Daughter of the Moon Goddess
$2.99 Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan
The Once and Future Witches
$2.99 The Once and Future Witches by Alix E. Harrow
Previous Daily Deals

How Far The Light Reaches
$5.99 How Far The Light Reaches by Sabrina Imbler
Sorrowland
$3.99 Sorrowland by Rivers Solomon
Will Do Magic for Small Change
$2.99 Will Do Magic for Small Change by Andrea Hairston
The Light Pirate
$3.99 The Light Pirate by Lily Brooks-Dalton
