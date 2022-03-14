Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 14, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

Speaking of Summer
$1.99 Speaking of Summer by Kalisha Buckhanon
Last Night at the Telegraph Club
$2.99 Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo
The World-Ending Fire: The Essential Wendell Berry
$1.99 The World-Ending Fire: The Essential Wendell Berry by Wendell Berry
It's Not All Downhill From Here
$2.99 It's Not All Downhill From Here by Terry McMillan
The Girls I've Been
$2.99 The Girls I've Been by Tess Sharpe
The Switch
$2.99 The Switch by Beth O'Leary
Noir
$2.99 Noir by Christopher Moore
The Constant Rabbit
$1.99 The Constant Rabbit by Jasper Fforde
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Our Woman in Moscow
$2.99 Our Woman in Moscow by Beatriz Williams
In the Dream House: A Memoir
$1.99 In the Dream House: A Memoir by Carmen Maria Machado
Previous Daily Deals

The Golden Cage by Camilla Läckberg for $1.99

The Silver Star by Jeannette Walls for $2.99

What Big Teeth by Rose Szabo for $2.99

Anna K Away by Jenny Lee for $2.99

On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong for $1.99

Speak by Laurie Halse Anderson for $2.99

K-pop Confidential by Stephan Lee for $1.99

The Killing Moon by N.K. Jemisin for $2.99

The 2000s Made Me Gay by Grace Perry for $2.99

Behold The Dreamers by Imbolo Mbue for $2.99

Read Between The Lines by Rachel Lacey for $1.99

The Less People Know About Us by Axton Betz-Hamilton for $3.99

Mango and Peppercorns by Tung Nguyen, Katherine Manning, and Lyn Nguen for $2.99

The Veiled Throne by Ken Liu for $2.99

The Invisible Library by Genevieve Cogman for $1.99

The Storied Life of A. J. Fikry by Gabrielle Zevin for $1.99

Your House Will Pay by Steph Cha for $1.99

Caesar's Last Breath by Sam Kean for $2.99

Thorn by Intisar Khanani for $1.99

The Bone Shard Daughter by Andrea Stewart for $2.99

Unmentionable by Therese Oneill for $3.99

Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall for $2.99

The Wedding Party by Jasmine Guillory for $1.99

From Scratch by Tembi Locke for $2.99

How to Fail at Flirting by Denise Williams for $1.99

Black Flags, Blue Waters by Eric Jay Dolin for $2.99

The Other Einstein by Marie Benedict for $1.99

You're Not Listening by Kate Murphy for $2.99

In the Country We Love by Diane Guerrero for $2.99

Call Your Daughter Home by Deb Spera for $2.99

Love in Color by Bolu Babalola for $1.99

Death in the Air: The True Story of a Serial Killer, the Great London Smog, and the Strangling of a City by Kate Winkler Dawson for $1.99

The Soulmate Equation by Christina Lauren for $1.99

Excuse Me While I Ugly Cry by Joya Goffney for $1.99

The Wolf and the Woodsman by Ava Reid for $1.99

Interpreter Of Maladies by Jhumpa Lahiri for $1.99