Book Deals Book Riot's Deals of the Day for March 12, 2024 Deals Mar 12, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $4.99 Bad Cree by Jessica Johns $2.99 Everything Sad Is Untrue by Daniel Nayeri $2.99 How Far the Light Reaches: A Life in Ten Sea Creatures by Sabrina Imbler $1.99 Peg and Rose Solve a Murder by Laurien Berenson $2.99 The Aunt Who Wouldn't Die by Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay $3.99 Lightlark by Alex Aster $1.99 A Botanist's Guide to Parties and Poisons by Kate Khavari $2.99 The Famished Road by Ben Okri In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 Shirley Jackson: A Rather Haunted Life by Ruth Franklin $1.99 The Bride Test by Helen Hoang $1.99 The Stranger in the Mirror by Liv Constantine $1.99 The Attic Child by Lola Jaye Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Cheer Up, Mr. Widdicombe by Evan James $1.99 You Too Can Have A Body Like Mine by Alexandra Kleeman $1.99 Blood Sugar by Daniel Kraus $2.99 The Icepick Surgeon: Murder, Fraud, Sabotage, Piracy, and Other Dastardly Deeds Perpetrated in the Name of Science by Sam Kean