Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 12, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

Opium and Absinthe
$4.99 Opium and Absinthe by Lydia Kang
Get This Deal
Sense and Second-Degree Murder
$1.99 Sense and Second-Degree Murder by Tirzah Price
Get This Deal
My Cousin Rachel
$2.99 My Cousin Rachel by Daphne du Maurier
Get This Deal
The Vanishing Stair
$1.99 The Vanishing Stair by Maureen Johnson
Get This Deal
My Body
$3.99 My Body by Emily Ratajkowski
Get This Deal
Allegedly
$1.99 Allegedly by Tiffany D. Jackson
Get This Deal
The Between
$1.99 The Between by Tananarive Due
Get This Deal
The Six Wives of Henry VIII
$3.99 The Six Wives of Henry VIII by Alison Weir
Get This Deal
Hurricane Season
$2.99 Hurricane Season by Fernanda Melchor
Get This Deal
The Binding Room
$2.99 The Binding Room by Nadine Matheson
Get This Deal
The Two Lives of Sara
$4.99 The Two Lives of Sara by Catherine Adel West
Get This Deal
Over My Dead Body
$2.99 Over My Dead Body by Sweeney Boo
Get This Deal
Marion Lane and the Deadly Rose
$2.99 Marion Lane and the Deadly Rose by T.A. Willberg
Get This Deal
Mad and Bad
$3.99 Mad and Bad by Bea Koch
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

A Spool of Blue Thread
$2.99 A Spool of Blue Thread by Anne Tyler
Get This Deal
The Bear and the Nightingale
$2.99 The Bear and the Nightingale by Katherine Arden
Get This Deal
Since We Fell
$1.99 Since We Fell by Dennis Lehane
Get This Deal
Almond
$1.99 Almond by Won-Pyung Sohn
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Ithaca
$2.99 Ithaca by Claire North
Get This Deal
The Witches of New York
$1.99 The Witches of New York by Ami McKay
Get This Deal
The Liar’s Crown
$1.99 The Liar’s Crown by Abigail Owen
Get This Deal
Burning Roses
$0.99 Burning Roses by S. L. Huang
Get This Deal