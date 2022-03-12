Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 12, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Macmillan eDeals This edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Macmillan eDeals.

Today's Featured Deals

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Previous Daily Deals

Behold The Dreamers by Imbolo Mbue for $2.99

The Whisper Network by Chandler Baker for $2.99

Read Between The Lines by Rachel Lacey for $1.99

The Less People Know About Us by Axton Betz-Hamilton for $3.99

Mango and Peppercorns by Tung Nguyen, Katherine Manning, and Lyn Nguen for $2.99

Dream Girl by Laura Lippman for $2.99

The Veiled Throne by Ken Liu for $2.99

The Invisible Library by Genevieve Cogman for $1.99

The Collective by Alison Gaylin for $2.99

The Storied Life of A. J. Fikry by Gabrielle Zevin for $1.99

Your House Will Pay by Steph Cha for $1.99

Caesar's Last Breath by Sam Kean for $2.99

Thorn by Intisar Khanani for $1.99

Sex Cult Nun by Faith Jones for $2.99

The Bone Shard Daughter by Andrea Stewart for $2.99

Unmentionable by Therese Oneill for $3.99

Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall for $2.99

A Spindle Splintered by Alix Harrow for $2.99

The Wedding Party by Jasmine Guillory for $1.99

From Scratch by Tembi Locke for $2.99

How to Fail at Flirting by Denise Williams for $1.99

Opium and Absinthe by Lydia Kang for $1.99

Black Flags, Blue Waters by Eric Jay Dolin for $2.99

The Other Einstein by Marie Benedict for $1.99

You're Not Listening by Kate Murphy for $2.99

Convenience Store Woman by Sayaka Murata, Ginny Tapley Takemori (translator) for $1.99

In the Country We Love by Diane Guerrero for $2.99

Call Your Daughter Home by Deb Spera for $2.99

A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers for $2.99

All About Love by bell hooks for $2.99

Wolf Hall by Hilary Mantel for $2.99

Love in Color by Bolu Babalola for $1.99

The Radium Girls by Kate Moore for $1.99

Broken Monsters by Lauren Beukes for $2.99

I'll Be Gone in the Dark by Michelle McNamara for $2.99

Death in the Air: The True Story of a Serial Killer, the Great London Smog, and the Strangling of a City by Kate Winkler Dawson for $1.99

The Soulmate Equation by Christina Lauren for $1.99

Excuse Me While I Ugly Cry by Joya Goffney for $1.99

The Wolf and the Woodsman by Ava Reid for $1.99

Interpreter Of Maladies by Jhumpa Lahiri for $1.99