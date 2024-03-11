Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 11, 2024 Deals Mar 11, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deal $1.99 The Bride Test by Helen Hoang Get This Deal $2.99 Whisper Down the Lane by Clay McLeod Chapman Get This Deal $1.99 I Almost Forgot About You by Terry McMillan Get This Deal $1.99 Cheer Up, Mr. Widdicombe by Evan James Get This Deal $1.99 You Too Can Have A Body Like Mine by Alexandra Kleeman Get This Deal $1.99 The Attic Child by Lola Jaye Get This Deal $2.99 Shirley Jackson: A Rather Haunted Life by Ruth Franklin Get This Deal $1.99 The Stranger in the Mirror by Liv Constantine Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 The Icepick Surgeon: Murder, Fraud, Sabotage, Piracy, and Other Dastardly Deeds Perpetrated in the Name of Science by Sam Kean Get This Deal $1.99 Blood Sugar by Daniel Kraus Get This Deal $2.99 The Crow Valley Karaoke Championships by Ali Bryan Get This Deal $1.99 The Between by Ryan Leslie Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Cutting Season by Attica Locke Get This Deal $2.99 Grown by Tiffany D. Jackson Get This Deal $2.99 Dead Country by Max Gladstone Get This Deal $1.99 The Kindest Lie by Nancy Johnson Get This Deal You Might Also Like 9 Books Set in Ancient Worlds 10 of the Best New Nonfiction Books To Read in March 2024 Brandon Sanderson Wins Concessions from Audible 10 Of The Best New Children's Books Out March 2024 The Best Book Club Books for 2024 The Best Books on Kindle Unlimited: 2024 Picks