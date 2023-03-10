Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 10, 2023 Deals Mar 10, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $2.99 A Dowry of Blood by S.T. Gibson Get This Deal $2.99 Cleopatra: A Life by Stacy Schiff Get This Deal $1.99 The Midnight Bargain by C.L.Polk Get This Deal $4.99 Neapolitan Novels Box Set by Elena Ferrante, Ann Goldstein (translator) Get This Deal $1.99 Zoology: The Secret World of Animals by Smithsonian, DK Get This Deal $1.99 The Lady Killer by Masako Togawa, Simon Grove (translator) Get This Deal $2.99 A Declaration of the Rights of Magicians by H.G. Parry Get This Deal $2.99 The Wrath & the Dawn by Renée Ahdieh Get This Deal $3.99 Too Much: How Victorian Constraints Still Bind Women Today by Rachel Vorona Cote Get This Deal $1.99 Next Year in Havana by Chanel Cleeton Get This Deal $2.99 Death in the Air by Kate Winkler Dawson Get This Deal $1.99 The Fisherman by Chigozie Obioma Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $2.99 The Girls by Emma Cline Get This Deal $1.99 Neverworld Wake by Marisha Pessl Get This Deal $2.99 Never Saw Me Coming by Vera Kurlan Get This Deal $2.99 The Merry Spinster by Daniel M. Lavery Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $0.99 The Trauma Cleaner by Sarah Krasnostein Get This Deal $3.99 Real Queer America by Samantha Allen Get This Deal $2.99 Greenland by David Santos Donaldson Get This Deal $2.99 Ithaca by Claire North Get This Deal You Might Also Like 8 of the Most Famous Dragons in Mythology and Books 9 of the Best New Science Fiction and Fantasy Books To Read In March 2023 8 Award-Winning Nonfiction Books You Might Not Have Heard Of Noting "Changed Complexion of Staff," Elmwood Park Public Library Board Takes Over: A Case Study in Library De-Professionalization Illinois Proposes First Anti-Book Ban Legislation The Dragon's Gold: 20 of the Best Award-Winning Fantasy Books