Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 10, 2021

Holiday House. Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Holiday House.

Today's Featured Deals

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

Previous Daily Deals

The Witch's Kind by Louisa Morgan for $3.99

Eloquent Rage by Brittney Cooper for $2.99

His Only Wife by Peace Adzo Medie for $1.99

The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow for $3.99

Furia by Yamile Saied Méndez for $1.99

Cleopatra: A Life by Stacy Schiff for $4.99

Salt to the Sea by Ruta Sepetys for $2.99

The Historian by Elizabeth Kostova for $4.99

The Banks by Roxane Gay, Ming Doyle, and Jordie Bellaire for $4.99

King of Scars by Leigh Bardugo for $2.99

Lady Killers by Tori Telfer for $1.99

Labyrinth Lost by Zoraida Córdova for $1.99

Unfollow by Megan Phelps-Roper for $2.99

New Suns edited by Nisi Shawl for $0.99

Don't Read the Comments by Eric Smith for $2.99

Blanca & Roja by Anna-Marie McLemore for $2.99

The Good Girl by Mary Kubica for $1.99

Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas for $2.99

Passing by Nella Larsen for $1.99

Silver in the Wood by Emily Tesh for $3.99

City of Ghosts by Victoria Schwab for $1.99

A Curious Beginning by Deanna Raybourn for $2.99

A Winter's Promise by Christelle Dabos for $1.99

A Curse So Dark and Lonely by Brigid Kemmerer for $1.99