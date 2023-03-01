Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 1, 2023 Deals Mar 1, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $4.99 American Spy by Lauren Wilkinson Get This Deal $1.99 The Trauma Cleaner by Sarah Krasnostein Get This Deal $1.99 All These Bodies by Kendare Blake Get This Deal $1.99 Where The Dead Sit Talking by Brandon Hobson Get This Deal $4.99 Swamplandia! by Karen Russell Get This Deal $2.99 Something In The Heir by Suzanne Enoch Get This Deal $3.99 Peg and Rose Solve a Murder by Laurien Berenson Get This Deal $.99 Dragon Actually by G.A. Aiken Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 Uphill by Jemele Hill Get This Deal $2.99 The Widow of Rose House by Diana Biller Get This Deal $1.99 The Psychology of Time Travel by Kate Mascarenhas Get This Deal $1.99 Fevered Star by Rebecca Roanhorse Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Gideon The Ninth by Tamsyn Muir Get This Deal $1.99 What Moves The Dead by T. Kingfisher Get This Deal $2.99 Hester by Laurie Lico Albanese Get This Deal $2.99 NSFW by Isabel Kaplan Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 Books I Loved But Didn't Understand We Go Way Back: 25 of the Best Historical Fiction Books of the Past 10 Years The 22 Best Fantasy Books of All Time The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week 11 of the Best Shōnen Manga to Read in 2023