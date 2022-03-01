Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 1, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

The Eyes of the Dragon
$1.99 The Eyes of the Dragon by Stephen King
Pride and Premeditation
$1.99 Pride and Premeditation by Tirzah Price
My Sister, the Serial Killer
$1.99 My Sister, the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite
The Echo Wife
$2.99 The Echo Wife by Sarah Gailey
Her Body and Other Parties
$4.99 Her Body and Other Parties by Carmen Maria Machado
Me
$2.99 Me by Elton John
Drop the Ball
$2.99 Drop the Ball by Tiffany Dufu
Raybearer
$2.99 Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Utopia Avenue
$2.99 Utopia Avenue by David Mitchell
In a Sunburned Country
$2.99 In a Sunburned Country by Bill Bryson
Previous Daily Deals

Nothing to Lose by Lee Child for $2.99

Blood Heir by Amélie Wen Zhao for $1.99

The Girls on the Shore by Ann Cleeves for $0.99

Son of the Storm by Suyi Davies Okungbowa for $4.99

A Taste for Love by Jennifer Yen for $1.99

Fat Chance, Charlie Vega by Crystal Maldonado for $1.99

Don't Date Rosa Santos by Nina Moreno for $4.99

We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves by Karen Joy Fowler for $1.99

The Bride Test by Helen Hoang for $1.99

Providence by Max Barry for $1.99

Into the Water by Paula Hawkins for $1.99

The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel for $2.99

Orlando by Virginia Woolf for $1.99