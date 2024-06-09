Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 9, 2024 Deals Jun 9, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deal $1.99My Monticello by Jocelyn Nicole JohnsonGet This Deal$2.99Your Shadow Half Remains by Sunny MoraineGet This Deal $1.99Hola Papi: How to Come Out in a Walmart Parking Lot and Other Life Lessons by John Paul BrammerGet This Deal$1.99Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors by Sonali DevGet This Deal $1.99The Only Harmless Good Thing by Brooke BolanderGet This Deal$2.99Blood Debts by Terry J. Benton-WalkerGet This Deal $1.99The Manor House Governess by C. A. CastleGet This Deal$2.99The Second Chance Year by Melissa WeisnerGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $.99A Past Unearthed by Jin Yong, translated by Gigi ChangGet This Deal$2.99Cannibalism: A Perfectly Natural History by Bill SchuttGet This Deal $1.99Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli WeidenGet This Deal$3.99Sourdough by Robin SloanGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $.99Plot Twist by Breea KeenanGet This Deal$1.99Atlas Six by Olivie BlakeGet This Deal $1.99Witch King by Martha WellsGet This Deal$1.99Rouge by Mona AwadGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week Why Did a High Schooler Hand Her Superintendent A Book at Graduation? One Student's Year of Fighting Book Bans. 10 Of The Best New Children's Books Out June 2024 The Best Recent Mysteries for Your Book Club The Most Read Books of the 2024 Goodreads Reading Challenge (So Far) Barnes & Noble's Best Books of the Year (So Far)