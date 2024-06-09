Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 9, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deal

My Monticello

$1.99

My Monticello by Jocelyn Nicole Johnson
Your Shadow Half Remains

$2.99

Your Shadow Half Remains by Sunny Moraine
Hola Papi: How to Come Out in a Walmart Parking Lot and Other Life Lessons

$1.99

Hola Papi: How to Come Out in a Walmart Parking Lot and Other Life Lessons by John Paul Brammer
Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors

$1.99

Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors by Sonali Dev
The Only Harmless Good Thing

$1.99

The Only Harmless Good Thing by Brooke Bolander
Blood Debts

$2.99

Blood Debts by Terry J. Benton-Walker
The Manor House Governess

$1.99

The Manor House Governess by C. A. Castle
The Second Chance Year

$2.99

The Second Chance Year by Melissa Weisner
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

A Past Unearthed

$.99

A Past Unearthed by Jin Yong, translated by Gigi Chang
Cannibalism: A Perfectly Natural History

$2.99

Cannibalism: A Perfectly Natural History by Bill Schutt
Winter Counts

$1.99

Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden
Sourdough

$3.99

Sourdough by Robin Sloan
Previous Daily Deals

Plot Twist

$.99

Plot Twist by Breea Keenan
Atlas Six

$1.99

Atlas Six by Olivie Blake
Witch King

$1.99

Witch King by Martha Wells
Rouge

$1.99

Rouge by Mona Awad
