Chosen Ones by Veronica Roth Chosen Ones by Veronica Roth Chosen Ones by Veronica Roth
Riot Headline Amazon Announces Their Picks for the Best Books of 2021 So Far

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 9, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Blade of Secrets by Tricia Levenseller with Fierce Reads

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Blade of Secrets by Tricia Levenseller with Fierce Reads.

Today's Featured Deals

Leviathan Wakes
$2.99 Leviathan Wakes by James S. A. Corey
Get This Deal
The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra
$2.99 The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra by Vaseem Khan
Get This Deal
The Bear and the Nightingale
$1.99 The Bear and the Nightingale by Katherine Arden
Get This Deal
The Hollow Ones
$2.99 The Hollow Ones by Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan
Get This Deal

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line
$1.99 Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line by Deepa Anappara
Get This Deal
A Tip for the Hangman
$2.99 A Tip for the Hangman by Allison Epstein
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Verity by Colleen Hoover for $0.99

Caraval by Stephanie Garber for $2.99

The Yellow House by Sarah M. Broom for $1.99

The Flatshare by Beth O'Leary for $2.99

All This Could Be Yours by Jami Attenberg for $2.99

Truly Devious by Maureen Johnson for $1.99

The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas for $2.99

The Kinder Poison by Natalie Mae for $2.99

Juliet Takes a Breath by Gabby Rivera for $2.99

These Witches Don't Burn by Isabel Sterling for $2.99

Call Me by Your Name by André Aciman for $2.99

The Widow of Rose House by Diana Biller for $2.99

Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo for $2.99

The Rib King by Ladee Hubbard for $1.99

Tangerine by Christine Mangan for $1.99

Forever, Interrupted by Taylor Jenkins Reid for $1.99

Deathless by Catherynne M. Valente for $2.99

Redefining Realness by Janet Mock for $1.99

Dark and Deepest Red by Anna-Marie McLemore for $2.99

The Black Flamingo by Dean Atta for $1.99

Insurrecto by Gina Apostol for $1.99

The Invisible Library by Genevieve Cogman for $2.99

Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison for $2.99

The Psychology of Time Travel by Kate Mascarenhas for $1.99

The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai for $4.99

The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo for $3.99

The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch for $3.99

Chosen Ones by Veronica Roth
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!