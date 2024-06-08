Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 8, 2024 Deals Jun 8, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deal $.99A Past Unearthed by Jin Yong, translated by Gigi ChangGet This Deal$1.99A Theater for Dreamers by Polly SamsonGet This Deal $2.99The Trouble With Hating You by Sajni PatelGet This Deal$2.99Cannibalism: A Perfectly Natural History by Bill SchuttGet This Deal $2.99Startup by Doree ShafrirGet This Deal$1.99Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli WeidenGet This Deal $3.99Sourdough by Robin SloanGet This Deal$.99Plot Twist by Breea KeenanGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99Atlas Six by Olivie BlakeGet This Deal$1.99Witch King by Martha WellsGet This Deal $1.99The Bullet That Missed by Richard OsmanGet This Deal$2.99Shigidi and the Brass Head of Obalufon by Wole TalabiGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99A Fragile Enchantment by Allison SaftGet This Deal$1.99Rouge by Mona AwadGet This Deal $1.99Meddling Kids by Edgar CanteroGet This Deal$1.99In Charm's Way by Lana HarperGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week Why Did a High Schooler Hand Her Superintendent A Book at Graduation? One Student's Year of Fighting Book Bans. Cozy Fantasy Books Ranked by the Number of Times They Mention Tea The Best Recent Mysteries for Your Book Club Barnes & Noble's Best Books of the Year (So Far) 10 Of The Best New Children's Books Out June 2024