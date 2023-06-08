Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 8, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Why We Fly
$1.99 Why We Fly by Kimberly Jones & Gilly Segal
Get This Deal
The Complete Fiction of Nella Larsen
$1.99 The Complete Fiction of Nella Larsen by Nella Larsen
Get This Deal
Instructions for Dancing
$1.99 Instructions for Dancing by Nicola Yoon
Get This Deal
The Lonely Hearts Book Club
$1.99 The Lonely Hearts Book Club by Lucy Gilmore
Get This Deal
Vampire Weekend
$5.99 Vampire Weekend by Mike Chen
Get This Deal
Every Last Lie
$2.99 Every Last Lie by Mary Kubica
Get This Deal
My Policeman
$1.99 My Policeman by Bethan Roberts
Get This Deal
The Witch King
$1.99 The Witch King by H.E. Edgmon
Get This Deal
The Dinosaur Artist
$2.99 The Dinosaur Artist by Paige Williams
Get This Deal
From Gay to Z
$1.99 From Gay to Z by Justin Elizabeth Sayre
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Nineties
$1.99 The Nineties by Chuck Klosterman
Get This Deal
Song of Blood & Stone
$3.99 Song of Blood & Stone by L. Penelope
Get This Deal
We Ride Upon Sticks
$4.99 We Ride Upon Sticks by Quan Barry
Get This Deal
Ashes of the Sun
$4.99 Ashes of the Sun by Django Wexler
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Delilah Green Doesn't Care
$2.99 Delilah Green Doesn't Care by Ashley Herring Blake
Get This Deal
Suburban Hell
$1.99 Suburban Hell by Maureen Kilmer
Get This Deal
Shakespeare: The World as Stage
$1.99 Shakespeare: The World as Stage by Bill Bryson
Get This Deal
The House of the Spirits
$1.99 The House of the Spirits by Isabel Allende
Get This Deal