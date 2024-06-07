Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 7, 2024 Deals Jun 7, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99Witch King by Martha WellsGet This Deal$1.99Atlas Six by Olivie BlakeGet This Deal $1.99The Bullet That Missed by Richard OsmanGet This Deal$1.99Much Ado About Nada by Uzma JalaluddinGet This Deal $1.99Something That May Shock and Discredit You by Daniel M. LaveryGet This Deal$2.99Shigidi and the Brass Head of Obalufon by Wole TalabiGet This Deal $1.99Piglet by Lottie HazellGet This Deal$1.99A Fragile Enchantment by Allison SaftGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99Rouge by Mona AwadGet This Deal$1.99Meddling Kids by Edgar CanteroGet This Deal $1.99In Charm's Way by Lana HarperGet This Deal$1.99On Trails by Robert MoorGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99I'm Not Done With You Yet by Jesse Q. SutantoGet This Deal$1.99Saint Juniper's Folly by Alex CrespoGet This Deal $2.99What Feasts at Night by T. KingfisherGet This Deal$1.99The Song of the Cell by Siddhartha MukherjeeGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Recent Mysteries for Your Book Club Barnes & Noble's Best Books of the Year (So Far) Why Did a High Schooler Hand Her Superintendent A Book at Graduation? One Student's Year of Fighting Book Bans. Cozy Fantasy Books Ranked by the Number of Times They Mention Tea 10 New Horror Books Coming Out in June to Give You the Chills Get Ready to Read 10 of the Best Thrilling YA Heist Novels