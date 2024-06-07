Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 7, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Witch King

$1.99

Witch King by Martha Wells
Atlas Six

$1.99

Atlas Six by Olivie Blake
The Bullet That Missed

$1.99

The Bullet That Missed by Richard Osman
Much Ado About Nada

$1.99

Much Ado About Nada by Uzma Jalaluddin
Something That May Shock and Discredit You

$1.99

Something That May Shock and Discredit You by Daniel M. Lavery
Shigidi and the Brass Head of Obalufon

$2.99

Shigidi and the Brass Head of Obalufon by Wole Talabi
Piglet

$1.99

Piglet by Lottie Hazell
A Fragile Enchantment

$1.99

A Fragile Enchantment by Allison Saft
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Rouge

$1.99

Rouge by Mona Awad
Meddling Kids

$1.99

Meddling Kids by Edgar Cantero
In Charm's Way

$1.99

In Charm's Way by Lana Harper
On Trails

$1.99

On Trails by Robert Moor
Previous Daily Deals

I'm Not Done With You Yet

$1.99

I'm Not Done With You Yet by Jesse Q. Sutanto
Saint Juniper's Folly

$1.99

Saint Juniper's Folly by Alex Crespo
What Feasts at Night

$2.99

What Feasts at Night by T. Kingfisher
The Song of the Cell

$1.99

The Song of the Cell by Siddhartha Mukherjee
