Book Deals Book Riot's Deals of the Day for June 5, 2024 Deals Jun 5, 2024 Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99How To Write an Autobiographical Novel by Alexander CheeGet This Deal$4.99I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca MakkaiGet This Deal $3.99Buttermilk Graffiti by Edward LeeGet This Deal$2.99Through The Woods by Emily CarrollGet This Deal $3.99Dead Flip by Sara FarizanGet This Deal$1.99Out of Character by Annabeth AlbertGet This Deal $2.99Red Clocks by Leni ZumasGet This Deal$2.99Remedial Magic by Marissa MarrGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99What Feasts at Night by T. KingfisherGet This Deal$1.99The Song of the Cell by Siddhartha MukherjeeGet This Deal $1.99How We Fight For Our Lives by Saeed JonesGet This Deal$1.99The Need by Helen PhillipsGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $3.99Slow Noodles: A Cambodian Memoir of Love, Loss, and Family Recipes by Chantha NguonGet This Deal$1.99Suburban Hell by Maureen KilmerGet This Deal $1.99The Split by Kit FrickGet This Deal$2.99The Hundred Thousand Kingdoms by N. K. JemisinGet This Deal