Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 5, 2024

Today's Featured Book Deals

How To Write an Autobiographical Novel

$1.99

How To Write an Autobiographical Novel by Alexander Chee
I Have Some Questions for You

$4.99

I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai
Buttermilk Graffiti

$3.99

Buttermilk Graffiti by Edward Lee
Through The Woods

$2.99

Through The Woods by Emily Carroll
Dead Flip

$3.99

Dead Flip by Sara Farizan
Out of Character

$1.99

Out of Character by Annabeth Albert
Red Clocks

$2.99

Red Clocks by Leni Zumas
Remedial Magic

$2.99

Remedial Magic by Marissa Marr
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

What Feasts at Night

$2.99

What Feasts at Night by T. Kingfisher
The Song of the Cell

$1.99

The Song of the Cell by Siddhartha Mukherjee
How We Fight For Our Lives

$1.99

How We Fight For Our Lives by Saeed Jones
The Need

$1.99

The Need by Helen Phillips
Previous Daily Deals

Slow Noodles: A Cambodian Memoir of Love, Loss, and Family Recipes

$3.99

Slow Noodles: A Cambodian Memoir of Love, Loss, and Family Recipes by Chantha Nguon
Suburban Hell

$1.99

Suburban Hell by Maureen Kilmer
The Split

$1.99

The Split by Kit Frick
The Hundred Thousand Kingdoms

$2.99

The Hundred Thousand Kingdoms by N. K. Jemisin
