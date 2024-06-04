Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 4, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

How We Fight For Our Lives

$1.99

How We Fight For Our Lives by Saeed Jones
Mango, Mambo, and Murder

$1.99

Mango, Mambo, and Murder by Raquel V. Reyes
The Monsters We Defy

$2.99

The Monsters We Defy by Leslye Penelops
The Need

$1.99

The Need by Helen Phillips
Pandora

$1.99

Pandora by Susan Stokes-Chapman
The Song of the Cell

$1.99

The Song of the Cell by Siddhartha Mukherjee
What Feasts at Night

$2.99

What Feasts at Night by T. Kingfisher
Where Ivy Dares to Grow

$1.99

Where Ivy Dares to Grow by Marielle Thompson
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Hundred Thousand Kingdoms

$2.99

The Hundred Thousand Kingdoms by N. K. Jemisin
Dykette

$2.99

Dykette by Jenny Fran Davis
The Removed

$1.99

The Removed by Brandon Hobson
Slow Noodles: A Cambodian Memoir of Love, Loss, and Family Recipes

$3.99

Slow Noodles: A Cambodian Memoir of Love, Loss, and Family Recipes by Chantha Nguon
Previous Daily Deals

Suburban Hell

$1.99

Suburban Hell by Maureen Kilmer
Self-Made Boys

$2.99

Self-Made Boys by Anna-Marie McLemore
The Split

$1.99

The Split by Kit Frick
Booked On A Feeling

$3.99

Booked On A Feeling by Jayci Lee
