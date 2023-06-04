Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 4, 2023 Deals Jun 4, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 Bright Dead Things by Ada Limón Get This Deal $4.99 Bullet Train by Kotaro Isaka Get This Deal $4.99 Rebecca by Daphne du Murier Get This Deal $2.99 The Ancient Guide to Modern Life by Natalie Haynes Get This Deal $4.99 New York City Noir: The Five Borough Set by Tim McLoughlin (editor), et al. Get This Deal $3.99 On Language by Noam Chomsky Get This Deal $2.99 Kiss & Tell by Adib Khorram Get This Deal $1.99 The Boyfriend Project by Farrah Rochon Get This Deal $2.99 I'm the Girl by Courtney Summers Get This Deal $2.99 Arcadia by Lauren Groff Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $3.99 The Book of Lost and Found by Lucy Foley Get This Deal $5.99 Trailed by Kathryn Miles Get This Deal $2.99 All the Lonely People by Mike Gayle Get This Deal $1.99 Mango, Mambo, and Murder by Raquel V. Reyes Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Wintersmith by Terry Pratchett Get This Deal $2.99 Nine Liars by Maureen Johnson Get This Deal $2.99 American Gods by Neil Gaiman Get This Deal $1.99 On Rotation by Shirlene Obuobi Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 25 Best Horror Books of 2023 16 Recent Books Reddit Thinks Will Be Classics 10 of the Best Sci-Fi Books of Summer 2023 A Ranking of Fictional Cats Some of the Most Popular Books That Don’t Exist 20 Award-Winning Graphic Novels for Your TBR