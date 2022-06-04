Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 4, 2022
Today's Featured Deals
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals
Previous Daily Deals
Furia by Yamile Saied Méndez for $1.99
Do You Mind If I Cancel? by Gary Janetti for $2.99
Witches Steeped in Gold by Ciannon Smart for $2.99
The Hellion's Waltz: Feminine Pursuits by Olivia Waite for $1.99
Felix Ever After by Kacen Callender for $1.99
The Unlikely Escape of Uriah Heep by H. G. Parry for $2.99
After I Do by Taylor Jenkins Reid for $1.99
The Candy House by Jennifer Egan for $5.99
Not So Pure and Simple by Lamar Giles for $1.99
Dare Me by Megan Abbott for $3.99
I Can't Date Jesus by Michael Arceneaux for $1.99
Upright Women Wanted by Sarah Gailey for $2.99
Don't Call Us Dead by Danez Smith for $2.99
The Wee Free Men by Terry Pratchett for $1.99
Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston for $2.99
When Two Feathers Fell From The Sky by Margaret Verble for $4.99
All These Bodies by Kendare Blake for $2.99
Crooked Hallelujah by Kelli Jo Ford for $2.99
Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art by James Nestor for $2.99
The Third Rainbow Girl by Emma Copley Eisenberg for $3.99
All Boys Aren't Blue by George M. Johnson for $2.99
No One is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood for $2.99
The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern for $2.99
One True Loves by Elise Bryant for $1.99
Far From the Light of Heaven by Tade Thompson fo $2.99
20th Century Ghosts by Joe Hill for $4.99
Polaris Rising by Jessie Mihalik for $2.99
Nimona by Noelle Stevenson for $1.99
Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan for $1.99
Dark Rise by C. S. Pacat for $1.99
How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu for $4.99
When You Get the Chance by Tom Ryan & Robin Stevenson by $1.99
Dreadful Company by Vivian Shaw for $1.99