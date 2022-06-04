Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 4, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

The Light of the Midnight Stars
$2.99 The Light of the Midnight Stars by Rena Rossner
The World Gives Way
$1.99 The World Gives Way by Marissa Levien
When Two Feathers Fell From The Sky
$4.99 When Two Feathers Fell From The Sky by Margaret Verble
The Sandman: Book of Dreams
$3.99 The Sandman: Book of Dreams by Neil Gaiman
Far from the Light of Heaven
$2.99 Far from the Light of Heaven by Tade Thompson
The Iron King
$2.99 The Iron King by Julie Kagawa
All the Murmuring Bones
$1.99 All the Murmuring Bones by A.G. Slatter
Girl in the Blue Coat
$2.99 Girl in the Blue Coat by Monica Hesse
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Five
$1.99 The Five by Hallie Rubenhold
Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil
$2.99 Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil by John Berendt
Previous Daily Deals

Furia by Yamile Saied Méndez for $1.99

Do You Mind If I Cancel? by Gary Janetti for $2.99

Witches Steeped in Gold by Ciannon Smart for $2.99

The Hellion's Waltz: Feminine Pursuits by Olivia Waite for $1.99

Felix Ever After by Kacen Callender for $1.99

The Unlikely Escape of Uriah Heep by H. G. Parry for $2.99

After I Do by Taylor Jenkins Reid for $1.99

The Candy House by Jennifer Egan for $5.99

Not So Pure and Simple by Lamar Giles for $1.99

Dare Me by Megan Abbott for $3.99

I Can't Date Jesus by Michael Arceneaux for $1.99

Upright Women Wanted by Sarah Gailey for $2.99

Don't Call Us Dead by Danez Smith for $2.99

The Wee Free Men by Terry Pratchett for $1.99

Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston for $2.99

When Two Feathers Fell From The Sky by Margaret Verble for $4.99

All These Bodies by Kendare Blake for $2.99

Crooked Hallelujah by Kelli Jo Ford for $2.99

Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art by James Nestor for $2.99

The Third Rainbow Girl by Emma Copley Eisenberg for $3.99

All Boys Aren't Blue by George M. Johnson for $2.99

No One is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood for $2.99

The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern for $2.99

One True Loves by Elise Bryant for $1.99

Far From the Light of Heaven by Tade Thompson fo $2.99

20th Century Ghosts by Joe Hill for $4.99

Polaris Rising by Jessie Mihalik for $2.99

Nimona by Noelle Stevenson for $1.99

Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan for $1.99

Dark Rise by C. S. Pacat for $1.99

How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu for $4.99

When You Get the Chance by Tom Ryan & Robin Stevenson by $1.99

Dreadful Company by Vivian Shaw for $1.99

