Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 30, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Quiet in Her Bones

$4.99

Quiet in Her Bones by Nalini Singh
Get This Deal
The Sparrow

$2.99

The Sparrow by Mary Doria Russell
Get This Deal
The Confessions of Frannie Langton

$1.99

The Confessions of Frannie Langton by Sara Collins
Get This Deal
The Taking of Jake Livingston

$2.99

The Taking of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglass
Get This Deal
Nightbirds

$2.99

Nightbirds by Kate J. Armstrong
Get This Deal
All That Remains: A Renowned Forensic Scientist on Death, Mortality, and Solving Crimes

$1.99

All That Remains: A Renowned Forensic Scientist on Death, Mortality, and Solving Crimes by Sue Black
Get This Deal
The Bad Ones

$2.99

The Bad Ones by Melissa Albert
Get This Deal
Leviathan Wakes 

$2.99

Leviathan Wakes  by James S. A. Corey
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Carrying: Poems

$4.99

The Carrying: Poems by Ada Limón
Get This Deal
One Steamy Night & An Off-Limits Merger

$1.99

One Steamy Night & An Off-Limits Merger by Brenda Jackson, Naima Simone
Get This Deal
A Prayer for Travelers

$4.99

A Prayer for Travelers by Ruchika Tomar
Get This Deal
No One Can Know

$2.99

No One Can Know by Kate Alice Marshall
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Camp Damascus

$2.99

Camp Damascus by Chuck Tingle
Get This Deal
Some Shall Break

$2.99

Some Shall Break by Ellie Marney
Get This Deal
There's Someone Inside Your House

$2.99

There's Someone Inside Your House by Stephanie Perkins
Get This Deal
The Coldest Touch

$2.99

The Coldest Touch by Isabel Sterling
Get This Deal