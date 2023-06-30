Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 30, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Piranesi
$4.99 Piranesi by Susanna Clarke
Get This Deal
The Carrying
$3.99 The Carrying by Ada Limón
Get This Deal
Fates and Furies
$1.99 Fates and Furies by Lauren Groff
Get This Deal
How to Marry Keanu Reeves in 90 Days
$2.99 How to Marry Keanu Reeves in 90 Days by K.M. Jackson
Get This Deal
The Grimrose Girls
$1.99 The Grimrose Girls by Laura Pohl
Get This Deal
There There
$2.99 There There by Tommy Orange
Get This Deal
Unprotected
$4.99 Unprotected by Billy Porter
Get This Deal
One of Us is Next
$2.99 One of Us is Next by Karen M. McManus
Get This Deal
A Shot in the Moonlight
$1.99 A Shot in the Moonlight by Ben Montgomery
Get This Deal
The Bodyguard
$5.99 The Bodyguard by Katherine Center
Get This Deal
Cherry
$1.99 Cherry by Nico Walker
Get This Deal
Wild and Wicked Things
$4.99 Wild and Wicked Things by Francesa May
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Family Remains
$2.99 The Family Remains by Lisa Jewell
Get This Deal
The Cloisters
$6.99 The Cloisters by Katy Hays
Get This Deal
Feed
$2.99 Feed by Mira Grant
Get This Deal
The Bombay Prince
$1.99 The Bombay Prince by Sujata Massey
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Lost Girls of Camp Forevermore
$1.99 The Lost Girls of Camp Forevermore by Kim Fu
Get This Deal
The Book Haters' Book Club
$2.99 The Book Haters' Book Club by Gretchen Anthony
Get This Deal
The Alice Network
$2.99 The Alice Network by Kate Quinn
Get This Deal
When Life Gives You Vampires
$1.99 When Life Gives You Vampires by Gloria Duke
Get This Deal