Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 30, 2021

Today's Featured Deals

Mexican Gothic
$2.99 Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Searching for Sylvie Lee
$2.99 Searching for Sylvie Lee by Jean Kwok
The Good Girl
$2.99 The Good Girl by Mary Kubica
Don't You Forget About Me
$1.99 Don't You Forget About Me by Mhairi McFarlane
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

Smoke and Mirrors: Short Fictions and Illusions
$2.99 Smoke and Mirrors: Short Fictions and Illusions by Neil Gaiman
Get a Life, Chloe Brown
$1.99 Get a Life, Chloe Brown by Talia Hibbert
Previous Daily Deals

The Orphan's Tale by Pam Jenoff for $2.99

The Wives by Tarryn Fisher for $2.99

The Initial Insult by Mindy McGinnis for $2.99

Fireheart Tiger by Aliette de Bodard for $3.99

Into the Water by Paula Hawkins for $1.99

Tell Me How You Really Feel by Amina Mae Safi for $2.99

The Forty Rules of Love by Elif Shafak for $1.99

A Conspiracy in Belgravia by Sherry Thomas for $1.99

Darius the Great Is Not Okay by Adib Khorram for $2.99

Newcomer by Keigo Higashino for $2.99

All Systems Red by Martha Wells for $3.99

How It All Blew Up by Arvin Ahmadi for $2.99

No Good Deeds by Laura Lippman for $1.99

The Confessions of Frannie Langton by Sara Collins for $1.99

Check Please! Book 1: Hockey by Ngozi Ukazu for $2.99

A Drop of Midnight by Jason Diakité for $1.99

The Ocean at the End of the Lane by Neil Gaiman for $3.99

Silver in the Wood by Emily Tesh for $3.99

Juliet Takes a Breath by Gabby Rivera for $2.99

These Witches Don't Burn by Isabel Sterling for $2.99

Call Me by Your Name by André Aciman for $2.99

The Widow of Rose House by Diana Biller for $2.99

Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo for $2.99

The Rib King by Ladee Hubbard for $1.99

Forever, Interrupted by Taylor Jenkins Reid for $1.99

Deathless by Catherynne M. Valente for $2.99

Redefining Realness by Janet Mock for $1.99

Dark and Deepest Red by Anna-Marie McLemore for $2.99

The Black Flamingo by Dean Atta for $1.99

