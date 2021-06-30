Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 30, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amazon Publishing Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Amazon Publishing.

Today's Featured Deals

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

Previous Daily Deals

The Orphan's Tale by Pam Jenoff for $2.99

The Wives by Tarryn Fisher for $2.99

The Initial Insult by Mindy McGinnis for $2.99

Fireheart Tiger by Aliette de Bodard for $3.99

Into the Water by Paula Hawkins for $1.99

Tell Me How You Really Feel by Amina Mae Safi for $2.99

The Forty Rules of Love by Elif Shafak for $1.99

A Conspiracy in Belgravia by Sherry Thomas for $1.99

Darius the Great Is Not Okay by Adib Khorram for $2.99

Newcomer by Keigo Higashino for $2.99

All Systems Red by Martha Wells for $3.99

How It All Blew Up by Arvin Ahmadi for $2.99

No Good Deeds by Laura Lippman for $1.99

The Confessions of Frannie Langton by Sara Collins for $1.99

Check Please! Book 1: Hockey by Ngozi Ukazu for $2.99

A Drop of Midnight by Jason Diakité for $1.99

The Ocean at the End of the Lane by Neil Gaiman for $3.99

Silver in the Wood by Emily Tesh for $3.99

Juliet Takes a Breath by Gabby Rivera for $2.99

These Witches Don't Burn by Isabel Sterling for $2.99

Call Me by Your Name by André Aciman for $2.99

The Widow of Rose House by Diana Biller for $2.99

Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo for $2.99

The Rib King by Ladee Hubbard for $1.99

Forever, Interrupted by Taylor Jenkins Reid for $1.99

Deathless by Catherynne M. Valente for $2.99

Redefining Realness by Janet Mock for $1.99

Dark and Deepest Red by Anna-Marie McLemore for $2.99

The Black Flamingo by Dean Atta for $1.99