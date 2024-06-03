Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 3, 2024 Deals Jun 3, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deal $1.99The Split by Kit FrickGet This Deal$2.99The Hundred Thousand Kingdoms by N. K. JemisinGet This Deal $3.99Slow Noodles: A Cambodian Memoir of Love, Loss, and Family Recipes by Chantha NguonGet This Deal$1.99Suburban Hell by Maureen KilmerGet This Deal $2.99Dykette by Jenny Fran DavisGet This Deal$1.99The Removed by Brandon HobsonGet This Deal $3.99Booked On A Feeling by Jayci LeeGet This Deal$1.99Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life by Christie TateGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99Libertie by Kaitlyn GreenidgeGet This Deal$3.99The Girl Who Fell From The Sky by Heidi W. DurrowGet This Deal $2.99The Art Forger by B.A. ShapiroGet This Deal$2.99Blackwater by Jeannette Arroyo, Ren GrahamGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.51The Last Housewife by Ashley WinsteadGet This Deal$1.99The Ghosts of Eden Park by Karen AbbottGet This Deal $2.99Gothikana by RuNyxGet This Deal$2.99Self-Made Boys by Anna-Marie McLemoreGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week Why Did a High Schooler Hand Her Superintendent A Book at Graduation? One Student's Year of Fighting Book Bans. 8 Spectacular Backlist Sci-Fi and Fantasy Series Worth Reading Time To Sleuth: 14 New Mystery, Thriller, and True Crime Books for June 2024 New Historical Fiction for Your Book Club Book Riot's Deals of the Day for June 2, 2024