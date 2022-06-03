Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 3, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Leesa Cross-Smith's new novel HALF-BLOWN ROSE

Today’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Leesa Cross-Smith's new novel Half-Blown Rose.

Today's Featured Deals

The Five
$1.99 The Five by Hallie Rubenhold
Get This Deal
Furia
$1.99 Furia by Yamile Saied Méndez
Get This Deal
Do You Mind If I Cancel?
$2.99 Do You Mind If I Cancel? by Gary Janetti
Get This Deal
Witches Steeped in Gold
$2.99 Witches Steeped in Gold by Ciannon Smart
Get This Deal
The Hellion's Waltz: Feminine Pursuits
$1.99 The Hellion's Waltz: Feminine Pursuits by Olivia Waite
Get This Deal
Felix Ever After
$1.99 Felix Ever After by Kacen Callender
Get This Deal
Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil
$2.99 Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil by John Berendt
Get This Deal
The Unlikely Escape of Uriah Heep
$2.99 The Unlikely Escape of Uriah Heep by H. G. Parry
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

After I Do
$1.99 After I Do by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Get This Deal
The Candy House
$5.99 The Candy House by Jennifer Egan
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Not So Pure and Simple by Lamar Giles for $1.99

Dare Me by Megan Abbott for $3.99

I Can't Date Jesus by Michael Arceneaux for $1.99

Upright Women Wanted by Sarah Gailey for $2.99

Don't Call Us Dead by Danez Smith for $2.99

The Wee Free Men by Terry Pratchett for $1.99

Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston for $2.99

When Two Feathers Fell From The Sky by Margaret Verble for $4.99

All These Bodies by Kendare Blake for $2.99

Crooked Hallelujah by Kelli Jo Ford for $2.99

Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art by James Nestor for $2.99

The Third Rainbow Girl by Emma Copley Eisenberg for $3.99

All Boys Aren't Blue by George M. Johnson for $2.99

No One is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood for $2.99

The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern for $2.99

One True Loves by Elise Bryant for $1.99

Far From the Light of Heaven by Tade Thompson fo $2.99

20th Century Ghosts by Joe Hill for $4.99

Polaris Rising by Jessie Mihalik for $2.99

Nimona by Noelle Stevenson for $1.99

Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan for $1.99

Dark Rise by C. S. Pacat for $1.99

How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu for $4.99

When You Get the Chance by Tom Ryan & Robin Stevenson by $1.99

Dreadful Company by Vivian Shaw for $1.99

Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy