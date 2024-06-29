Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 29, 2024 Deals Jun 29, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $4.99The Carrying: Poems by Ada LimónGet This Deal$1.99One Steamy Night And An Off-Limits Merger by Brenda Jackson, Naima SimoneGet This Deal $2.99Some Shall Break by Ellie MarneyGet This Deal$4.99A Prayer for Travelers by Ruchika TomarGet This Deal $2.99There's Someone Inside Your House by Stephanie PerkinsGet This Deal$2.99The Coldest Touch by Isabel SterlingGet This Deal $2.99No One Can Know by Kate Alice MarshallGet This Deal$2.99Camp Damascus by Chuck TingleGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99The Night Circus by Erin MorgensternGet This Deal$4.99What Fire Brings by Rachel Howzell HallGet This Deal $1.99Killers of a Certain Age by Deanna RaybournGet This Deal$4.99Our Share of Night by Mariana Enriquez, Pablo Gerardo CamachoGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99Washington Black by Esi EdugyanGet This Deal$5.99Greta & Valdin by Rebecca K ReillyGet This Deal $5.99Wandering Stars by Tommy OrangeGet This Deal$2.99In Defense of Witches by Mona Chollet, translated by Sophie R. LewisGet This Deal You Might Also Like 8 Science Fiction Books that are Impossible to Adapt to the Screen The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week The Thriller Writer Outselling James Patterson and John Grisham The Most Popular Book Club Books of June, According to Goodreads Books Where The Villain Is Actually The Hero 4 Crime and Suspense Novels That Make for Hot Summer Reading