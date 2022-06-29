Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 29, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Previous Daily Deals

Oona Out of Order by Margarita Montimore for $2.99

Palace of the Drowned by Christine Mangan for $2.99

Master of Poisons by Andrea Hairston for $2.99

The Book Thief by Markus Zusak for $2.99

The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson for $1.99

The Invention of Nature by Andreea Wulf for $1.99

One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston for $2.99r

Things to Do When You're Goth in the Country by Chavisa Woods for $2.99

Blacktop Wasteland by S. A. Cosby for $2.99

Dread Nation by Justina Ireland for $1.99

The Wandering Earth by Cixin Liu for $2.99

Hot Stew by Fiona Mozley for $1.99

The Worst Best Man by Mia Sosa for $2.99

The Secrets We Keep by Lara Prescott for $1.99

Amari and the Night Brothers by B. B. Alston for $1.99

Conversations with People Who Hate Me by Dylan Marron for $2.99

After I Do by Taylor Jenkins Reid for $1.99

You Know Me Well by Nina LaCour & David Levithan for $2.99

Enlightenment Now by Steven Pinker for $2.99

An Emotion of Great Delight by Tahereh Mafi for $2.99

The Town of Babylon by Alejandro Varela for $1.99

World of Wonders by Aimee Nezhukumatathil for $2.99

Chilling Effect by Valerie Valdes for $1.99

Everything I Never Told You by Celeste Ng for $1.99

Time's Convert by Deborah Harkness for $1.99

Queen of the Conquered by Kacen Callender for $4.99

When Brooklyn Was Queer by Hugh Ryan for $2.99

Last Chance Books by Kelsey Rodkey for $2.99

Punching the Air by Ibi Zoboi and Yusef Salaam for $1.99

Leah on the Offbeat by Becky Albertalli for $1.99

A Sitting in St. James by Rita Williams-Garcia for $2.99

Delicate Edible Birds by Lauren Groff for $2.99

Good Boy: My Life in Seven Dogs by Jennifer Finney Boylan for $2.99