Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 29, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

The Actual Star
$2.99 The Actual Star by Monica Byrne 
Brown Girls
$1.99 Brown Girls by Daphne Palasi Andreades
Meet Cute Diary
$1.99 Meet Cute Diary by Emery Lee
The Girl Who Fell From The Sky
$1.99 The Girl Who Fell From The Sky by Heidi W. Durrow 
Everywhere You Don't Belong
$1.99 Everywhere You Don't Belong by Gabriel Bump
The Cactus
$2.99 The Cactus by Sarah Haywood
The Dark Lake
$1.99 The Dark Lake by Sarah Bailey
Clown in a Cornfield
$1.99 Clown in a Cornfield by Adam Cesare 
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Year of the Witching
$1.99 The Year of the Witching by Alexis Henderson
Nothing But Blackened Teeth
$2.99 Nothing But Blackened Teeth by Cassandra Khaw
Previous Daily Deals

Oona Out of Order by Margarita Montimore for $2.99

Palace of the Drowned by Christine Mangan for $2.99

Master of Poisons by Andrea Hairston for $2.99

The Book Thief by Markus Zusak for $2.99

The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson for $1.99

The Invention of Nature by Andreea Wulf for $1.99

One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston for $2.99r

Things to Do When You're Goth in the Country by Chavisa Woods for $2.99

Blacktop Wasteland by S. A. Cosby for $2.99

Dread Nation by Justina Ireland for $1.99

The Wandering Earth by Cixin Liu for $2.99

Hot Stew by Fiona Mozley for $1.99

The Worst Best Man by Mia Sosa for $2.99

The Secrets We Keep by Lara Prescott for $1.99

Amari and the Night Brothers by B. B. Alston for $1.99

Conversations with People Who Hate Me by Dylan Marron for $2.99

After I Do by Taylor Jenkins Reid for $1.99

You Know Me Well by Nina LaCour & David Levithan for $2.99

Enlightenment Now by Steven Pinker for $2.99

An Emotion of Great Delight by Tahereh Mafi for $2.99

The Town of Babylon by Alejandro Varela for $1.99

World of Wonders by Aimee Nezhukumatathil for $2.99

Chilling Effect by Valerie Valdes for $1.99

Everything I Never Told You by Celeste Ng for $1.99

Time's Convert by Deborah Harkness for $1.99

Queen of the Conquered by Kacen Callender for $4.99

When Brooklyn Was Queer by Hugh Ryan for $2.99

Last Chance Books by Kelsey Rodkey for $2.99

Punching the Air by Ibi Zoboi and Yusef Salaam for $1.99

Leah on the Offbeat by Becky Albertalli for $1.99

A Sitting in St. James by Rita Williams-Garcia for $2.99

Delicate Edible Birds by Lauren Groff for $2.99

Good Boy: My Life in Seven Dogs by Jennifer Finney Boylan for $2.99

