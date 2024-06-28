Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 28, 2024

Today's Featured Book Deals

Girls with Bad Reputations

$1.99

Girls with Bad Reputations by Xio Axelrod
City of Dusk

$2.99

City of Dusk by Tara Sim
Neferura

$2.99

Neferura by Malayna Evans
A Cuban Girl's Guide to Tea and Tomorrow

$1.99

A Cuban Girl's Guide to Tea and Tomorrow by Laura Taylor Namey
The Night Circus

$2.99

The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern
What Fire Brings

$4.99

What Fire Brings by Rachel Howzell Hall
Killers of a Certain Age

$1.99

Killers of a Certain Age by Deanna Raybourn
Our Share of Night

$4.99

Our Share of Night by Mariana Enriquez, Pablo Gerardo Camacho
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

How to Survive History

$1.99

How to Survive History by Cody Cassidy
Heartless Hunter

$1.99

Heartless Hunter by Kristen Ciccarelli
Washington Black

$1.99

Washington Black by Esi Edugyan
The Library at Mount Char

$1.99

The Library at Mount Char by Scott Hawkins
Previous Daily Deals

Greta & Valdin

$5.99

Greta & Valdin by Rebecca K Reilly
Wandering Stars

$5.99

Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange
In Defense of Witches

$2.99

In Defense of Witches by Mona Chollet, translated by Sophie R. Lewis
The Sirens of Mars

$2.99

The Sirens of Mars by Sarah Stewart Johnson
