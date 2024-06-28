Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 28, 2024 Deals Jun 28, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99Girls with Bad Reputations by Xio AxelrodGet This Deal$2.99City of Dusk by Tara SimGet This Deal $2.99Neferura by Malayna EvansGet This Deal$1.99A Cuban Girl's Guide to Tea and Tomorrow by Laura Taylor NameyGet This Deal $2.99The Night Circus by Erin MorgensternGet This Deal$4.99What Fire Brings by Rachel Howzell HallGet This Deal $1.99Killers of a Certain Age by Deanna RaybournGet This Deal$4.99Our Share of Night by Mariana Enriquez, Pablo Gerardo CamachoGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99How to Survive History by Cody CassidyGet This Deal$1.99Heartless Hunter by Kristen CiccarelliGet This Deal $1.99Washington Black by Esi EdugyanGet This Deal$1.99The Library at Mount Char by Scott HawkinsGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $5.99Greta & Valdin by Rebecca K ReillyGet This Deal$5.99Wandering Stars by Tommy OrangeGet This Deal $2.99In Defense of Witches by Mona Chollet, translated by Sophie R. LewisGet This Deal$2.99The Sirens of Mars by Sarah Stewart JohnsonGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Thriller Writer Outselling James Patterson and John Grisham 8 Science Fiction Books that are Impossible to Adapt to the Screen The Most Popular Book Club Books of June, According to Goodreads Books Where The Villain Is Actually The Hero The Best Historical Fiction of 2024 So Far, According to Goodreads The Most Popular New Books on Goodreads in 2024 (So Far)