Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 28, 2023 Deals Jun 28, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 The Secrets We Kept by Lara Prescott Get This Deal $2.99 Lunar Love by Lauren Kung Jessen Get This Deal $2.99 The Night Shift by Alex Finlay Get This Deal $1.99 Friday I'm In Love by Camryn Garrett Get This Deal $2.99 Eversion by Alastair Reynolds Get This Deal $1.99 The Lost Girls of Camp Forevermore by Kim Fu Get This Deal $2.99 The Alice Network by Kate Quinn Get This Deal $2.99 The Book Haters' Book Club by Gretchen Anthony Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 Shadow and Bone by Leigh Bardugo Get This Deal $2.99 Tell Me I'm Worthless by Alison Rumfitt Get This Deal $6.99 Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner Get This Deal $1.99 The Accidental Pinup by Danielle Jackson Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 When Life Gives You Vampires by Gloria Duke Get This Deal $1.99 The Darkness Outside Us by Eliot Schrefer Get This Deal $1.99 Dawn by Octavia E. Butler Get This Deal $2.99 Seven Days in June by Tia Williams Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 Genre-Defying Fantasy Books You Won't be Able to Put Down The Best New Book Releases Out June 27, 2023 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Here are the Best SFF and Horror Books of the Year, According to the Locus Awards 8 Philosophical Books That Will Certainly Make You Think Diving into the Sub-Genre of Oceanpunk