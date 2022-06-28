Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 28, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Gallery Books

Today’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Gallery Books.

Today's Featured Deals

Oona Out of Order
$2.99 Oona Out of Order by Margarita Montimore
Get This Deal
Nothing But Blackened Teeth
$2.99 Nothing But Blackened Teeth by Cassandra Khaw
Get This Deal
Palace of the Drowned
$2.99 Palace of the Drowned by Christine Mangan
Get This Deal
Master of Poisons
$2.99 Master of Poisons by Andrea Hairston
Get This Deal
The Year of the Witching
$1.99 The Year of the Witching by Alexis Henderson
Get This Deal
The Book Thief
$2.99 The Book Thief by Markus Zusak
Get This Deal
The Haunting of Hill House
$1.99 The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson
Get This Deal
The Invention of Nature
$1.99 The Invention of Nature by Andrea Wulf
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

One Last Stop
$2.99 One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston
Get This Deal
Things to Do When You're Goth in the Country
$2.99 Things to Do When You're Goth in the Country by Chavisa Woods
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Blacktop Wasteland by S. A. Cosby for $2.99

Dread Nation by Justina Ireland for $1.99

The Wandering Earth by Cixin Liu for $2.99

Hot Stew by Fiona Mozley for $1.99

The Worst Best Man by Mia Sosa for $2.99

The Secrets We Keep by Lara Prescott for $1.99

Amari and the Night Brothers by B. B. Alston for $1.99

Conversations with People Who Hate Me by Dylan Marron for $2.99

After I Do by Taylor Jenkins Reid for $1.99

You Know Me Well by Nina LaCour & David Levithan for $2.99

Enlightenment Now by Steven Pinker for $2.99

An Emotion of Great Delight by Tahereh Mafi for $2.99

The Town of Babylon by Alejandro Varela for $1.99

World of Wonders by Aimee Nezhukumatathil for $2.99

Chilling Effect by Valerie Valdes for $1.99

Everything I Never Told You by Celeste Ng for $1.99

Time's Convert by Deborah Harkness for $1.99

Queen of the Conquered by Kacen Callender for $4.99

When Brooklyn Was Queer by Hugh Ryan for $2.99

Last Chance Books by Kelsey Rodkey for $2.99

Punching the Air by Ibi Zoboi and Yusef Salaam for $1.99

Leah on the Offbeat by Becky Albertalli for $1.99

A Sitting in St. James by Rita Williams-Garcia for $2.99

Delicate Edible Birds by Lauren Groff for $2.99

Good Boy: My Life in Seven Dogs by Jennifer Finney Boylan for $2.99

Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy