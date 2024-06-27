Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 27, 2024 Deals Jun 27, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99The Other Merlin by Robyn SchneiderGet This Deal$1.99Washington Black by Esi EdugyanGet This Deal $1.99The Library at Mount Char by Scott HawkinsGet This Deal$6.99The Murder of Mr. Ma by SJ Rozan, John Shen Yen NeeGet This Deal $5.99Greta & Valdin by Rebecca K ReillyGet This Deal$1.99Wahala by Nikki MayGet This Deal $1.99Heartless Hunter by Kristen CiccarelliGet This Deal$1.99How to Survive History by Cody CassidyGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $5.99Wandering Stars by Tommy OrangeGet This Deal$1.99The Animals at Lockwood Manor by Jane HealeyGet This Deal $2.99The Sirens of Mars by Sarah Stewart JohnsonGet This Deal$2.99Lavender House by Lev AC RosenGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99The Bird King by G. Willow WilsonGet This Deal$2.99In Defense of Witches by Mona Chollet, translated by Sophie R. LewisGet This Deal $2.99Into the Sunken City by Dinesh ThiruGet This Deal$1.99A Spool of Blue Thread by Anne TylerGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Thriller Writer Outselling James Patterson and John Grisham Books Where The Villain Is Actually The Hero The Most Popular Book Club Books of June, According to Goodreads The Best Historical Fiction of 2024 So Far, According to Goodreads 8 Science Fiction Books that are Impossible to Adapt to the Screen Iowa Senator Tells Schools Use Moms For Liberty's BookLooks, Book of Books to Remove Books