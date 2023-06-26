Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 26, 2023 Deals Jun 26, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Nightbitch by Rachel Yoder Get This Deal $2.99 The Gilded Ones by Namina Forna Get This Deal $2.99 Earthlings by Sayaka Murata, Ginny Tapley Takemori (translator) Get This Deal $2.99 My Best Friend's Exorcism by Grady Hendrix Get This Deal $1.99 The Lightest Object in the Universe by Kimi Eisele Get This Deal $1.99 Bet On It by Jodie Slaughter Get This Deal $1.99 Mercury Pictures Presents by Anthony Marra Get This Deal $1.99 When Life Gives You Vampires by Gloria Duke Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 The Between by Ryan Leslie Get This Deal $2.99 What's Mine and Yours by Naima Coster Get This Deal $1.99 Sinister Graves by Marcie R. Rendon Get This Deal $1.99 The Labyrinth of Dreaming Books by Walter Moers Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 How Much of These Hills Is Gold by C Pam Zhang Get This Deal $2.99 We, the Drowned by Carsten Jensen Get This Deal $1.99 Hope Never Dies by Andrew Shaffer Get This Deal $2.99 The Book of Pride by Mason Funk Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 Genre-Defying Fantasy Books You Won't be Able to Put Down 10 Horror Novel Series To Keep You Up at Night Diving into the Sub-Genre of Oceanpunk Mystery Writer Carol Higgins Clark Has Died at 66 20 Of The Best Nonfiction Books Of The Decade Oklahoma Teacher Didn't Violate State Law in Providing Books, But May Lose License Anyway