Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 26, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Nightbitch
$1.99 Nightbitch by Rachel Yoder
Get This Deal
The Gilded Ones
$2.99 The Gilded Ones by Namina Forna
Get This Deal
Earthlings
$2.99 Earthlings by Sayaka Murata,  Ginny Tapley Takemori (translator)
Get This Deal
My Best Friend's Exorcism
$2.99 My Best Friend's Exorcism by Grady Hendrix
Get This Deal
The Lightest Object in the Universe
$1.99 The Lightest Object in the Universe by Kimi Eisele
Get This Deal
Bet On It
$1.99 Bet On It by Jodie Slaughter
Get This Deal
Mercury Pictures Presents
$1.99 Mercury Pictures Presents by Anthony Marra
Get This Deal
When Life Gives You Vampires
$1.99 When Life Gives You Vampires by Gloria Duke
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Between
$1.99 The Between by Ryan Leslie
Get This Deal
What's Mine and Yours
$2.99 What's Mine and Yours by Naima Coster
Get This Deal
Sinister Graves
$1.99 Sinister Graves by Marcie R. Rendon
Get This Deal
The Labyrinth of Dreaming Books
$1.99 The Labyrinth of Dreaming Books by Walter Moers
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

How Much of These Hills Is Gold
$2.99 How Much of These Hills Is Gold by C Pam Zhang 
Get This Deal
We, the Drowned
$2.99 We, the Drowned by Carsten Jensen
Get This Deal
Hope Never Dies
$1.99 Hope Never Dies by Andrew Shaffer
Get This Deal
The Book of Pride
$2.99 The Book of Pride by Mason Funk
Get This Deal