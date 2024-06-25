Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 25, 2024

Today's Featured Book Deals

Sinner's Isle

$1.99

Sinner's Isle by Angela Montoya
A Spool of Blue Thread

$1.99

A Spool of Blue Thread by Anne Tyler
The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song

$1.99

The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song by Henry Louis Gates Jr
60 Songs That Explain the 90s

$3.99

60 Songs That Explain the 90s by Rob Harvilla
The Bird King

$1.99

The Bird King by G. Willow Wilson
The Animals at Lockwood Manor

$1.99

The Animals at Lockwood Manor by Jane Healey
Lone Women

$1.99

Lone Women by Victor LaValle
The House on Biscayne Bay

$6.99

The House on Biscayne Bay by Chanel Cleeton
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Sirens of Mars

$2.99

The Sirens of Mars by Sarah Stewart Johnson
In Defense of Witches

$2.99

In Defense of Witches by Mona Chollet, translated by Sophie R. Lewis
Lavender House

$2.99

Lavender House by Lev AC Rosen
Offtrack

$.99

Offtrack by Esha Patel
Previous Daily Deals

Martyr!

$5.99

Martyr! by Kevah Akbar
Into the Sunken City

$2.99

Into the Sunken City by Dinesh Thiru
Murder Knocks Twice

$2.99

Murder Knocks Twice by Susanna Calkins
Magic City

$1.99

Magic City by Jewell Parker Rhodes
