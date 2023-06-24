Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 24, 2023 Deals Jun 24, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 House of Hollow by Krystal Sutherland Get This Deal $2.99 Land of Shadows by Rachel Howzell Hall Get This Deal $2.99 Shanghai Girls by Lisa See Get This Deal $2.99 I'm a Stranger Here Myself by Bill Bryson Get This Deal $1.99 Inconvenient Attraction by Zuri Day Get This Deal $2.99 The Whisper Man by Alex North Get This Deal $1.99 Sex, Murder and a Double Latte by Kyra Davis Get This Deal $1.99 Iron & Velvet by Alexis Hall Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 The Moth Presents: All These Wonders by Catherine Burns Get This Deal $2.99 Just Your Local Bisexual Disaster by Andrea Mosqueda Get This Deal $2.99 How Much of These Hills Is Gold by C Pam Zhang Get This Deal $2.99 Don't Cry for Me by Daniel Black Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 These Fleeting Shadows by Kate Alice Marshall Get This Deal $2.99 Sister, Maiden, Monster by Lucy A. Snyder Get This Deal $2.99 Reckless Girls by Rachel Hawkins Get This Deal $1.99 The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks by Shauna Robinson Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 Horror Novel Series To Keep You Up at Night Diving into the Sub-Genre of Oceanpunk Petrifying Predictions: Near-Future Dystopias That'll Change Your Perspective 15 of the Best New Cozy Mysteries Coming Out in the Second Half of 2023 The 15 Most Common DNFed Books, According To Goodreads Users 8 Philosophical Books That Will Certainly Make You Think