Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 23, 2023 Deals Jun 23, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 How Much of These Hills Is Gold by C Pam Zhang Get This Deal $1.99 The Moth Presents: All These Wonders by Catherine Burns Get This Deal $2.99 Maisie Dobbs by Jacqueline Winspear Get This Deal $2.99 Just Your Local Bisexual Disaster by Andrea Mosqueda Get This Deal $2.99 The Cactus by Sarah Haywood Get This Deal $2.99 Don't Cry for Me by Daniel Black Get This Deal $2.99 Surrender Your Sons by Adam Sass Get This Deal $2.99 Kindred by Octavia E. Butler Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 The Deep by Nick Cutter Get This Deal $3.99 Our Wives Under the Sea by Julia Armfield Get This Deal $1.99 Yinka, Where Is Your Huzband? by Lizzie Damilola Blackburn Get This Deal $1.99 Miss Aldridge Regrets by Louise Hare Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 These Fleeting Shadows by Kate Alice Marshall Get This Deal $2.99 Sister, Maiden, Monster by Lucy A. Snyder Get This Deal $1.99 The English Patient by Michael Ondaatje Get This Deal $2.99 The Plot by Jean Hanff Korelitz Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 Horror Novel Series To Keep You Up at Night 8 Philosophical Books That Will Certainly Make You Think 23 Lord of the Rings Facts You Might Not Know About the Classic Petrifying Predictions: Near-Future Dystopias That'll Change Your Perspective Diving into the Sub-Genre of Oceanpunk 11 Fantastical Beauty and the Beast Retellings