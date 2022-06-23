Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 23, 2022
Today's Featured Deals
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals
Previous Daily Deals
Lawn Boy by Jonathan Evison for $1.99
The Kids Are Gonna Ask by Gretchen Anthony for $2.99
An Emotion of Great Delight by Tahereh Mafi for $2.99
The Town of Babylon by Alejandro Varela for $2.99
The Ex Hex by Erin Sterling for $2.99
World of Wonders by Aimee Nezhukumatathil for $1.99
The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow for $2.99
The Near Witch by V. E. Schwab for $1.99
American Fairytale by Adriana Herrera for $1.99
Chilling Effect by Valerie Valdes for $1.99
Everything I Never Told You by Celeste Ng for $1.99
Time's Convert by Deborah Harkness for $1.99
Queen of the Conquered by Kacen Callender for $4.99
When Brooklyn Was Queer by Hugh Ryan for $2.99
Vanessa Yu's Magical Paris Tea Shop by Roselle Lim for $1.99
Last Chance Books by Kelsey Rodkey for $2.99
Punching the Air by Ibi Zoboi and Yusef Salaam for $1.99
Leah on the Offbeat by Becky Albertalli for $1.99
A Sitting in St. James by Rita Williams-Garcia for $2.99
Mycroft Holmes by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Anna Waterhouse for $1.99
Devil's Chew Toy by Rob Osler for $1.99
Delicate Edible Birds by Lauren Groff for $2.99
The Last Chance Library by Freya Sampson for $1.99
Good Boy: My Life in Seven Dogs by Jennifer Finney Boylan for $2.99
The Initial Insult by Mindy McGinnis for $2.99
Pumpkin by Julie Murphy for $2.99
Life After Life by Kate Atkinson for $4.99
The Lions of Fifth Avenue by Fiona Davis for $1.99
One True Loves by Elise Bryant for $1.99
Real Queer America by Samantha Allen for $4.99
Stay With Me by Ayòbámi Adébáyò for $1.99
Caul Baby by Morgan Jerkins for $1.99
Kate in Waiting by Becky Albertalli for $2.99
The Last Place You Look by Kristen Lepionka for $2.99