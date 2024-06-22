Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 22, 2024 Deals Jun 22, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deal $5.99Martyr! by Kevah AkbarGet This Deal$1.99Girls and Their Horses by Eliza Jane BrazierGet This Deal $2.99Homeward by Angela Jackson-BrownGet This Deal$2.99Self-Made Boys by Anna-Marie McLemoreGet This Deal $4.99How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady HendrixGet This Deal$1.99Magic City by Jewell Parker RhodesGet This Deal $2.99Mercury by Amy Jo BurnsGet This Deal$1.99The Stranger Behind You by Carol GoodmanGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99Midnight at the Houdini by Delilah S. DawsonGet This Deal$3.99Inciting Joy by Ross GayGet This Deal $0.99Hex and the City by Kate JohnsonGet This Deal$1.99Mickey Chambers Shakes It Up by Charish ReidGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $0.99The Gentle Art of Fortune Hunting by KJ CharlesGet This Deal$1.99The Blonde Identity by Ally CarterGet This Deal $1.99The Luckiest Lady in London by Sherry ThomasGet This Deal$1.99Dear America: Notes of an Undocumented Citizen by Jose Antonio VargasGet This Deal You Might Also Like With Print Sales Up, These Were The Bestselling Books in May 2024 The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week 10 Nebula Award Winners You Should Put on Your TBR Here Come The Public School Closures: Book Censorship News, June 21, 2024 My Favorite Book Titles of 2024 (So Far) Barnes & Noble Just Bought a Beloved Indie Bookstore. Now What?