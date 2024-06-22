Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 22, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deal

Martyr!

$5.99

Martyr! by Kevah Akbar
Get This Deal
Girls and Their Horses

$1.99

Girls and Their Horses by Eliza Jane Brazier
Get This Deal
Homeward

$2.99

Homeward by Angela Jackson-Brown
Get This Deal
Self-Made Boys

$2.99

Self-Made Boys by Anna-Marie McLemore
Get This Deal
How to Sell a Haunted House

$4.99

How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix
Get This Deal
Magic City

$1.99

Magic City by Jewell Parker Rhodes
Get This Deal
Mercury

$2.99

Mercury by Amy Jo Burns
Get This Deal
The Stranger Behind You

$1.99

The Stranger Behind You by Carol Goodman
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Midnight at the Houdini

$1.99

Midnight at the Houdini by Delilah S. Dawson
Get This Deal
Inciting Joy

$3.99

Inciting Joy by Ross Gay
Get This Deal
Hex and the City

$0.99

Hex and the City by Kate Johnson
Get This Deal
Mickey Chambers Shakes It Up

$1.99

Mickey Chambers Shakes It Up by Charish Reid
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Gentle Art of Fortune Hunting

$0.99

The Gentle Art of Fortune Hunting by KJ Charles
Get This Deal
The Blonde Identity

$1.99

The Blonde Identity by Ally Carter
Get This Deal
The Luckiest Lady in London

$1.99

The Luckiest Lady in London by Sherry Thomas
Get This Deal
Dear America: Notes of an Undocumented Citizen

$1.99

Dear America: Notes of an Undocumented Citizen by Jose Antonio Vargas
Get This Deal