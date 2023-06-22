Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 22, 2023 Deals Jun 22, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Miss Aldridge Regrets by Louise Hare Get This Deal $3.99 Our Wives Under the Sea by Julia Armfield Get This Deal $4.99 Anchored Hearts by Priscilla Oliveras Get This Deal $1.99 Yinka, Where Is Your Huzband? by Lizzie Damilola Blackburn Get This Deal $1.99 The Deep by Nick Cutter Get This Deal $2.99 Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu Get This Deal $4.99 Parable of the Sower: A Graphic Novel by Octavia E. Butler, Damian Duffy, et al. Get This Deal $2.99 Popular Mechanics: How to Fix Anything by Editors of Popular Mechanics Get This Deal $1.99 Under The Udala Trees by Chinelo Okparanta Get This Deal $1.99 The English Patient by Michael Ondaatje Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 These Fleeting Shadows by Kate Alice Marshall Get This Deal $2.99 Sister, Maiden, Monster by Lucy A. Snyder Get This Deal $1.99 Tracy Flick Can't Win by Tom Perrotta Get This Deal $2.99 The Plot by Jean Hanff Korelitz Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Secret History by Donna Tartt Get This Deal $1.99 The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks by Shauna Robinson Get This Deal $2.99 Reckless Girls by Rachel Hawkins Get This Deal $1.99 Tipping the Velvet by Sarah Waters Get This Deal You Might Also Like 8 Philosophical Books That Will Certainly Make You Think The 10 Most F*cked Up Books We’ve Ever Read Who Is Nora Roberts? The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 10 Horror Novel Series To Keep You Up at Night 15 BDSM Romance Books to Keep You Tied Up